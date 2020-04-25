Liverpool have made their move to sign a Lazio attacker in news that could end their pursuit of Timo Werner, while Barcelona are very keen to land a defender not seemingly rated at Manchester United, according to Saturday’s paper gossip.

LIVERPOOL TARGET MOVE FOR JOAQUIN CORREA

Liverpool are ready to turn their attentions towards Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, according to reports on Saturday.

The Reds are reportedly to have watched Correa closely before the lockdown and the Daily Mirror, quoting Italian publication CittaCeleste, believe a deal for as little as £20million could be on.

The 25-year-old operates as either a second striker or can play off the wing and has eight goals in 27 appearances so far this season. Anbd the report claims Correa is fast emerging as a genuine option for Liverpool as he looks to bring in quality back-up to his famed front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Argentine has a £70.1million (€80m) exit clause in his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, but it’s claimed Liverpool have an ace up their sleeve and could land the forward for a fraction of that price.

That’s because the Reds still hold a 30% sell-on clause in the contract of Luis Alberto, who joined the Serie A side from Anfield in 2016, and have informed Lazio they are ready to relinquish that in order to hammer down the price for Correa.

Reports have indicated that Liverpool are ready to test the water with an opening £20m bid, which, if accepted, would see them waive their right to any future profit from Luis Alberto’s sale.

Any move for Correa would likely end Liverpool’s interest in Timo Werner, with an official from the club offering the firmest denial yet that the German could be sold.

Lazio have already identified Mario Goetze and Keita Balde Diao as a potential replacements for Correa.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Barcelona are set to test Manchester United’s position on Diogo Dalot after a strong assessment of the right-back (Daily Star)

Saudi Arabian investors were reportedly interested in buying Manchester United before turning their intentions to Newcastle (Daily Star)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father has appeared to back calls from Arsenal fans for his son to extend his contract with the club beyond next summer (Daily Star)

Arsenal’s Premier League and European rivals believe the club will be forced to sell Aubameyang in the next transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Kepa Arrizabalaga could get another season to try to impress Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard following a reported change of mind from the Blues manager (Daily Telegraph)

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has no transfer approaches have been made for Germany striker Timo Werner in recent weeks despite strong reported interest in the 24-year-old from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona (various)

Liverpool have been warned selling Dejan Lovren could have a negative effect on Mohamed Salah as the pair are best friends (Daily Express)

Alexis Sanchez is facing a footballing limbo with neither Inter Milan nor Manchester United wanting him (The Sun)

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has hinted he could return to Real Madrid after being sent a message of support from Zinedine Zidane (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been told to stop waiting and make his move for Paul Pogba this summer (Daily Mirror)

Everton are reportedly considering a stunning bid to bring Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho to Goodison Park (Daily Mirror)

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has suggested there will be no matches played in front of supporters in the division until next year amid the ongoing crisis (Daily Mirror)