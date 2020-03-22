Liverpool are readying a £74m bid for a star seemingly at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s wanted list, while Arsenal are keen to sign a Celtic striker, according to Sunday’s Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL OUT TO PIP RIVALS TO FABIAN RUIZ

Liverpool are ready to table a £74m offer for Fabian Ruiz now in a bid to beat a plethora of rivals to the Napoli midfielder.

Ruiz has earmarked himself as one of European football’s finest midfielders since swapping Real Betis for the Stadio San Paolo, having scored 10 goals in 70 appearances for the club so far and generally dominating in the middle of the park.

But Napoli’s slump this season – the club were sixth before the cancellation of games – means they are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and are ready to cash in on a number of stars to help with a rebuilding programme.

And while Ruiz is one they’d perhaps like to keep, Liverpool believe a huge bid now could convince them to sell and crucially, allow them to plan ahead with their summer spending.

According to the Sunday Express, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has placed the Spain midfielder at the top of his summer wanted list and the club are readying an approach to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to his services.

The 23-year-old has three years left on his contract with Napoli and his agent this week says talks will be held over a renewal with the club as a reward for his fine form.

“There have been many changes in the club this season, it’s been a difficult year for Napoli,” agent Alvaro Torres said.

“A renewal? We have set aside negotiations for a while, until the end of the season.

“There are very important clubs that have asked for information, and we have already informed Napoli. There is no release clause in his current contract. I really don’t know what Ruiz’s value is at present.”

READ MORE: London pair interested in Lovren who ‘can’t stand Klopp and wants to leave’

AND MORE GOSSIP

Philippe Coutinho’s desperation to return to England has sparked interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham (Sunday Mirror)

Paul Pogba’s controversial agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United chief Ed Woodward are talking again (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United stars will return to training on April 10 in readiness for a return to action in May (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard as they aim to build ahead of next season (Sunday Mirror)

Jude Bellingham will sign for Manchester United for the love – not the money (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among a number of top Premier League clubs who could scale back their transfer window (Sunday Mirror)

Representatives of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar have told Barcelona the Brazilian wants to leave France and return to the Nou Camp (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal have been encouraged to sign Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 28, as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Gabon international decides to leave this summer (Daily Star Sunday)

The Premier League is scheduling a tentative plan for games to start after 1 June, allowing the season to be finished within six weeks and the 2020-21 campaign to begin on August 8 (Daily Telegraph)

UEFA are set to go easy on Financial Fair Play rules for this season and next – but Manchester City will remain banned (Mail on Sunday)

World football’s top medical expert slammed Europe’s major leagues for targeting a mid-May resumption of fixtures, urging them not to put financial considerations before lives (Mail on Sunday)

A mini pre-season and social contact at training and fan welfare are among the ‘incredibly complex’ challenges of getting football going again (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham’s Dele Alli spent two nights partying as Premier League games were postponed (The Sun on Sunday)

The futures of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are in the balance at Manchester United (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea midfielder Willian’s public plea to be allowed to fly back to Brazil to join his family has highlighted a huge issue being faced by our elite teams (The Sun on Sunday)

Derby are facing a fight to keep star prospects Jason Knight and Louie Sibley in the current financial crisis (The Sun on Sunday)

Gillingham owner Paul Scally is in talks with an American buyer and hopes to close a deal (The Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace and Celtic are keeping an eye on Aaron Hickey’s future at Hearts – and the chance of a cheap steal (The Sun on Sunday)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be a “great addition” to Chelsea’s squad, according to former captain John Terry, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also interested in the 19-year-old England international (various)