Paper Talk: Liverpool eye double raid for thrilling pair scooping major awards

A pair of familiar faces deemed ready for a major step up in class are on Liverpool’s radar, while Arsenal chief Edu is on course to splash the cash once again in January – all in Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

LIVERPOOL TEMPTED BY PORTO PAIR

Liverpool have been namechecked as a potential landing spot for an FC Porto pair deemed ready to take the next step.

Per the Independent, Liverpool have cast a ‘keen eye’ over Porto winger Luis Diaz. The Colombia international has taken his game to new heights this season, currently top-scoring for Sergio Conceicao’s side with five strikes.

His stellar form is nothing new, however. Over the summer, the 24-year-old was named in the Copa America Team of the Tournament. He also finished tied for the golden boot with Lionel Messi.

Fellow Porto star Fabio Vieira is also namechecked as a transfer target. The Reds have reportedly ‘tracked’ the 20-year-old midfielder for some time having made him the subject of a ‘long-term scouting’ mission.

He was recently linked with a January switch after entering the final year of his deal. Though with talks over a new contract underway, a release clause of around €50m has been tipped to be inserted.

He too is no stranger to individual accolades. Vieira bagged the Player of the Tournament in this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Liverpool got the opportunity to see both stars up close and personal on Tuesday night, and neither player disappointed.

Liverpool and Chelsea to battle for Federico Chiesa Liverpool and Chelsea will reportedly battle for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, with more news on Antonio Rudiger and Mohammed Salah.

Diaz was Porto’s greatest attacking threat on what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the Reds. Vieira – who can operate virtually anywhere in midfield – showed quick feet and vision when assisting Porto’s second-half consolation goal.

Barcelona are namechecked as a rival suitor for Diaz, while Everton have been touted in recent weeks. The Independent conclude the flyer is ‘ready for the step up to a major league’ right now.

Klopp will certainly be hoping that next step is at Anfield.

ARSENAL EYE THREE JANUARY DEALS

Top summer spenders Arsenal want to go again in January with Gunners chief Edu eyeing three more deals in the winter window. (Daily Express)

Newcastle talisman Allan Saint-Maximin is on both Chelsea and Liverpool’s radar. (Daily Express)

Granit Xhaka was pictured by his wife on social media with his knee in a brace. The Swiss midfielder injured his knee in the North London derby. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are among those eyeing former Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier. (Daily Star)

Erling Haaland has been ‘seduced’ by Real Madrid as Borussia Dortmund prepare for the loss of their lethal hitman next year. (Daily Star)

Swap rumours between Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Christian Pulisic and Leroy Sane are wide of the mark. (Fabrizio Romano)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MAN UTD WANT LEEDS UTD ACE

Man Utd want to raid bitter rivals Leeds for the signing of England regular Kalvin Phillips. (Daily Star)

Liverpool scouts will be at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. They will monitor Man Utd’s opponents Villarreal with Arnaut Danjuma touted as a potential Sadio Mane successor. (The Mirror)

Arsenal remain interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio. They allegedly had a massive summer transfer bid turned down. (Daily Star)

Harry Maguire will miss a run of crucial matches for club and country after a calf injury ruled him out of action for a “few weeks”. (The Times)

West Ham are working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, 23. Talks have already taken place over the USA international. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost with Ajax cutting off talks over a contract extension for their Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25. (Voetbal International)

TOTTENHAM SALE WILL WAIT UNTIL SUMMER

Tottenham are likely to wait until next summer, rather than January, before trying to sell Dele Alli again. That’s due to how much the 25-year-old’s value has dropped. (Football Insider)

Man Utd are battling Man City in the race to sign Ghanaian starlet Mizak Asante from Golden Kick SC. (The Sun)

Dortmund have considered Man Utd forward as a suitable player to replace Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is likely in his final year with the German giant. (Sport1)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo had struggled to win over his players despite three wins from three to begin the campaign (The Sun)

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to raid former club Tottenham. French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24 is in his sights. (Calciomercato via FourFourTwo)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona have reportedly received a ‘£1.2billion offer’ from a company in Dubai to help the club write off their massive debt. (Daily Star)

Barcelona and Real Madrid want to acquire Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans. Though whether the Belgian will be available for transfer next summer is as yet unknown. (Athletic)

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher could be in line for an England call-up. The combative midfielder has been superb at Crystal Palace this season. (The Sun)

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has received a fine of £25,000 and been banned from the roads after a 5am drink-drive smash. (The Sun)

Man Utd have snapped up highly-rated youngster Harrison Parker following his exit from Arsenal this summer. (The Sun)