Paper Talk: Liverpool interest in Leeds star surfaces with Klopp a huge fan

Leeds face a big threat that Liverpool plan to move for one of their star players, Pep Guardiola has made a decision over a Barcelona star, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims Real Madrid have an alternative to Paul Pogba in mind.

BAMFORD HIGH ON LIVERPOOL WANTED LIST

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford was the subject of a failed move by Liverpool this summer, according to a report.

England’s most-recently capped international has more than proved himself as a reliable source of goals in the Premier League. He netted 17 times last season, weighing in with seven assists. He already has a goal and an assist to his name this season from three games so far.

And it’s those stats and all-round performances that have seen Jurgen Klopp announce himself as a huge fan.

“Top player, Bamford. I can remember, I’m pretty sure before the season, I heard on talkSPORT people said, ‘Leeds need a proper goalscorer, Bamford not good enough’, stuff like this,” Klopp said in April.

“I’m so happy that he could prove them wrong. He’s an exceptional player, perfect. His work rate is outstanding and it’s still playing the football he plays on top of that and scoring goals.

“That’s rare. They have a lot of interesting players, but Bamford, I’m really happy for him.

“I don’t know him, obviously, it’s a nice career. A little bit later than others but still very impressive.”

Now, according to Goal, via the Daily Express, Liverpool made a strong effort to prise Bamford from Leeds this summer.

Liverpool identify two signings for January? Liverpool didn’t make many big transfer headlines over the summer. But now comes two rumours of potential signings they are ready to make.

They were reportedly in contact with Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who made it clear they had no wish to sell.

At that stage, Bamford had just two years left on his deal, though he’s since signed a new and improved five-year contract.

However, that’s not the end of Liverpool’s interest it seems. The paper reports that Liverpool could yet return to Leeds with an improved offer as Klopp considers ways to improve his strike force.

Roberto Firmino plays a similar role for Liverpool, but his days as an effective No 9 look behind him.

REAL MADRID WANT POGBA AND SOLER

Real Madrid will turn their attentions to Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler if they fail to agree a deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Daily Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo should be studied by scientists like he’s an alien because of his extraordinary ability. That’s according to former Portugal teammate Liedson da Silva Muniz. (Daily Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo ‘doesn’t want any special treatment’ following his return to Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Rio Ferdinand has challenged Ronaldo to reach a 30-goal landmark this season. He also is urging Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be ‘weirdos’ in learning from the Portuguese star. (Daily Mail)

Ronaldo’s Man Utd No 7 shirt have made more sales than Lionel Messi’s new PSG 30, withthe Portugues star bringing in £187m in just eight days. (Daily Mail)

SOLSKJAER IN RONALDO BRAG

Solskjaer says Ronaldo is even better now than when he first played for Manchester United. (The Sun)

QPR winger Chris Willock wants to emulate his younger brother, Newcastle midfielder Joe, by playing in the Premier League. (The Sun)

Ronaldo was never going to sign for Manchester City despite claims that the forward was close to joining Manchester United’s rivals, Solskjaer has insisted. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Germany’s new hotshot Karim Adeyemi having held talks over the summer. (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola is likely to turn down the chance to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati in fear of hurting his former side. (Daily Express)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Ronald Koeman’s job at Barcelona is under threat with the LaLiga clubs considering moving for Xavi again as his replacement. (Daily Express)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette expects to leave in January after learning they tried to replace him with Tammy Abraham prior to his move to Roma. (Daily Mirror)

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal’s ambition is to win the Champions League “within next two years”. (Daily Mirror)

Thomas Tuchel has told Ross Barkley to stay positive and forget about what could have been after the midfielder failed to secure a move away from Chelsea. (The Guardian)

