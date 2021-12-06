Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp promises to sign a La Liga star as an offer is prepared, while a Premier League club eye a raid for an ex-Chelsea star – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

KLOPP OFFERS LIVERPOOL TRANSFER PROMISE

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has promised his fellow German and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos that he will try to bring him to Anfield, according to a report.

The Reds have a plethora of options in midfield but rarely have they all been available at the same time. Indeed, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have suffered continued injury issues since their arrivals.

Liverpool also did not bring in an experienced replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, although youngster Harvey Elliott impressed in the Premier League before his ankle injury.

The Daily Mirror, citing reports from Spain, now claims that Klopp wants Madrid and Germany midfielder Kroos at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has proven himself as one of Europe’s finest midfielders at both Madrid and Bayern Munich. However, his current contract, signed in May 2019, expires in 2023.

Jurgen Klopp pressing to secure a January deal for Porto's Luis Diaz Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given his approval for Liverpool to press with their attempts to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz, with more news on Ousmane Dembele, Adama Traore and Christian Pulisic.

Liverpool boss Klopp wants to take advantage of that by submitting an offer for him to Madrid president Florentino Perez next summer. If Kroos does not renew, El Nacional claims that Los Blancos would rather sell him than risk losing him for free.

Klopp reportedly believes that Kroos is ‘one of the best’ players he has ever seen and wants him at Liverpool. As such, the club are beginning to plan their offer.

Kroos has played 333 games for Madrid and a further 205 for Bayern Munich. He also has 106 Germany caps.

The Ralf Rangnick effect? How Man Utd’s top-four chances are changing under the German tactician

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Southampton are eyeing a shock transfer for former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 40, following mounting injury concerns between the sticks. (The Sun)

However, reported Arsenal and Leicester target Mohamed Elyounoussi has said that he feels settled at Southampton. (Hampshire Live)

Everton fans are plotting a walkout on the 27th minute of Monday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal to send a message to owner Farhad Moshiri. (Daily Mail)

However, Moshiri gave under-pressure manager Rafael Benitez further assurances on Sunday by letting sporting director Marcel Brands leave. (The Guardian)

Still, under-fire Roma boss Jose Mourinho is a target for Everton if they sack Benitez. (Daily Mirror)

PAPER TALK – SALAH COMMENTS ON LIVERPOOL CONTRACT

Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool but insisted that the club’s owners must resolve issues in the discussions. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has denied that he tried to get former Chelsea chief Michael Emenalo in as the club’s new director of football. (Daily Star)

But the Magpies are working hard ahead of the January transfer window, making contact over a move for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. (Daily Mirror)

What’s more, Newcastle are willing to make Jesse Lingard their highest earner as the Manchester United attacker tops their shortlist of targets. (The Times)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said that he is ready to “play for a big club”, amid uncertainty over his future in the French capital. (Daily Express)

VAN DE BEEK GAME TIME MESSAGE

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has slammed midfielder Donny van de Beek’s level of game time at Man Utd. (Daily Mirror)

Rangers star Borna Barisic has snubbed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard following links with a January transfer raid by Villa. (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City have all received a transfer boost following Fiorentina’s decision to try to sell striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Barcelona have set winger Ousmane Dembele a deadline of December 31 to tell them if he is going to stay. (Sport)