Liverpool are at the front of the queue in a four-way chase for a highly-rated Scottish defender, while Manchester United are considering turning to a German coach – if they opt to pull the trigger on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure, all in Sunday’s papers.

SCOTTISH WONDERKID ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool are reportedly leading the way in the ever-growing race to land Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith.

The classy 16-year-old defender is also wanted by Merseyside rivals Everton, as well as Manchester United and Aston Villa – although the Reds are said to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The versatile Smith has started at centre-half and right-back this season, with experts tipping the youngster to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

Robertson, now 27, spent the 2013-14 season at Dundee United, scoring five times in 44 games in all competitions.

That drew the attention of Hull, who splashed out £3million on the then-20-year-old full-back.

After three seasons at Hull, Robertson’s form attracted the attention of Liverpool in 2017.

The Reds have since won the Champions League and Premier League titles, with the Scotland skipper playing a key part in both of those victories.

As for Kerr, the defender has made just nine senior appearances for United. However, he could be in line for a career-changing move at the tender age of just 16 – as reported in The Sun.

MAN UTD CONSIDERING FORMER LEIPZIG BOSS

Manchester United have former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick on their list of candidates if they sack Ole Gunner Solskjaer. (Bild)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants to hijack Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s move to Napoli. (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle want to sign Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha when the winter window opens. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United’s Phil Jones is on the radar of an incredible 13 clubs. That is despite him not kicking a ball in anger for the best part of two years. (Sun on Sunday)

Harry Redknapp claims Antonio Conte must move Heaven and Earth to sign Giorgio Chiellini at Tottenham. (Sun on Sunday)

Rafael Benitez has played down the chances of Everton being able to embark on a spending spree in January. (The Times)

CITY URGED TO SIGN ARSENAL MAN

Man City have been urged to make a January transfer swoop for Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette. (Sunday Mirror)

Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham players they must give him 100 per cent every single day if they want to feature in his team. (Sunday Mirror)

Martin Keown believes Eric Dier could be the main beneficiary from Tottenham’s new era under Conte. (Sunday Mirror)

David Moyes fully understands why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been casting admiring glances at Jarrod Bowen. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are reportedly one of four clubs to have rejected the chance to sign Eden Hazard. (Mail on Sunday)

Antonio Conte’s move to take over as Tottenham manager is earning him £13m a year. That is the third-highest managerial salary in the game. (Mail on Sunday)

AND MORE GOSSIP

Real Madrid will insert a 1bn euro release clause when they renew the contract of Vinicius Jr at the end of the season. (AS)

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has agreed to take over at Middlesbrough following the departure of Neil Warnock. (Teesside Live)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says it is up to Man Utd and Tottenham target Lorenzo Insigne if he stays at the Serie A club. (Calciomercato)

Juventus could make a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Alex Witsel in January. (Bild)

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko is set to be named as Genoa’s new manager. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)