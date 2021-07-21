Jurgen Klopp is pushing Liverpool to sign an international midfielder, Everton are chasing an unsettled Manchester United star, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Arsenal could bring a Chelsea striker in on loan.

HOUSSEM AOUAR LIVERPOOL LINKS HEAT UP

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Houssem Aouar this summer with Jurgen Klopp now seemingly pushing for a deal.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in the Lyon midfielder, with Klopp tracking him for a number of years.

They are seeking a new midfielder this summer to step into Georginio Wijnaldum’s shoes. And those needs have heightened amid fears Jordan Henderson could also end up leaving.

After a number of names were linked, it was reported that Renato Sanches had emerged as their top choice.

However, Le10 Sport, via the Daily Star, claims they are now looking seriously at Aouar amid claims Lyon plan to sell.

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been touted as suitors for the classy midfielder.

However, with new Lyon coach Peter Bosz keen to work with him, his price has now risen to £30m.

And as per reports, that has left Liverpool in the driving seat.

Aouar would be seen as a long-term replacement for Henderson in the Liverpool midfield.

At 31 years of age, there are questions emerging about how many years he has left at the top.

And regardless of his contract situation, the chance to sign Aouar for such a low fee appears too good for Liverpool to pass up.

CHELSEA WILLING TO LET ABRAHAM JOIN ARSENAL

Chelsea are willing to let Tammy Abraham join Arsenal on loan to speed through a deal. (The Sun)

Agent Andrea D’Amico claims Arsenal have made an opening £34m offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (The Sun)

Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United (The Sun)

Dennis Praet has told Leicester City he is not prepared to sit on the bench again next season. (The Sun)

PSG have turned their attention to Paul Pogba and hope to be able to secure the Manchester United midfielder this summer for £50m. (Daily Mirror)

BALE READY TO STAY WITH REAL MADRID

Gareth Bale is ready to delay his plans of playing in MLS to see out his contract with Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Portuguese club Olhanense have fired Edgar Davids after seven months in charge. Chairman Luis Torres has branded his reign as “a disaster”. (Daily Mirror)

Martin Braithwaite’s agent is furious with Jorge Mendes amid his client’s links with Wolves. (Daily Mirror)

A group of investors, including former QPR chief executive Phillip Beard, have seen a £400m takeover bid for West Ham rejected by the club’s current owners. (Daily Mail)

TOTTENHAM IN FOR BRYAN GIL

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil, with Erik Lamela joining the La Liga club. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal could offer fringe players Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Leicester City as part of an offer for James Maddison. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are closing on the signing of Chelsea’s 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Bate. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who finished last season on loan with Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte is reportedly waiting for an offer from a club in Europe after rejecting an approached by the Netherlands national side. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Jordan Henderson, should stalled contract talks end in him leaving Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Chelsea plan to include striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice. (Daily Star)

Everton winger Bernard has suggested he could soon be on his way out of Goodison Park. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have turned their attentions to Paulo Dybala and Juventus as they look to offload Antoine Griezmann in a swap deal. (Daily Express)

Rangers have rejected a £600,000 offer from West Ham for teenage winger Kai Kennedy. (Daily Record)