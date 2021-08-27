Paper Talk: Liverpool make opening offer for £40m Man Utd midfield target

Liverpool have made an opening offer to a Premier League rival to snatch an outstanding midfielder, while Friday’s transfer gossip also claims that a trio of top West Ham stars are set for new deals.

OPENING LIVERPOOL OFFER MADE FOR BISSOUMA

Liverpool have reportedly made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, as they look to strike a deal before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The highly-rated Albion midfielder has been on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time, and now a report in the Daily Express claims that the Anfield club have made an official enquiry.

Brighton want around £40million for the Mali international, but are under less pressure to sell. The £50m they recouped from Arsenal for Ben White means they are in a strong position financially.

Klopp though faces competition for the 24-year-old in the shape of Manchester United and Arsenal. The Gunners have also been tracking Bissouma for some time, although United have come late to the party.

Bissouma has become a key part of Albion manager Graham Potter’s team since arriving from Lille for £15m in 2018.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool identify Argentine winger as cover, Jorge Mendes confirms Ronaldo stance and Bernardo Silva in tug of war Liverpool eye up Lucas Ocampos as cover on the wings, Jorge Mendes confirms Cristiano Ronaldo stance and Bernardo Silva in tug of war between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Seagulls, who have won their opening two league games of the season, have already started preliminary discussions about a new contract for Bissouma, who they want to keep.

However, the Reds remain on the hunt for Georginio Winaldum’s replacement and view Bissouma as the perfect fit.

Time is now seemingly Liverpool’s greatest enemy in completing a transfer, with the window closing at 11pm on Tuesday evening.

WEST HAM TRIO SET FOR NEW DEALS

West Ham stars Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Michail Antonio are all set to be offered new deals next year. (Daily Express)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has declared that he would reject any offers coming from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal to remain with the Foxes until the end of his career. (Daily Express)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants £510,000-a-week to join Manchester City from Juventus. However, making him the club’s highest earner could upset others in the squad. (The Sun)

Norwich look set to fail in their bid to land Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho. They cannot afford his £82,000-a-week wages. (The Sun)

Manchester United have missed out on winger Noni Madueke after he signed a new contract at PSV. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the possibility of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club. (ESPN)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tottenham’s bid to sign Adama Traoré has suffered a blow. Wolves are standing firm in their desire to keep the winger. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City’s proposed move for Cristiano Ronaldo has been emphatically supported by Pep Guardiola’s players. (Daily Telegraph)

Donny van de Beek has been advised to look for a route out of Manchester United by Dimitar Berbatov after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford following his £35m move from Ajax last year. (Daily Mail)

West Ham expect to complete the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea once his medical is completed on Friday. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have made an improved £145m bid for PSG forward Mbappe after their initial offer of £137m was rejected. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United forward Raphinha has revealed that he thought he would have to have his leg amputated towards the end of last season after sustaining a thigh injury. (Daily Star)

Watford have opened talks with Tottenham over a possible deal for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko. (Fabrizio Romano)

Rangers could have up to five players back for Sunday’s Old Firm derby showdown at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Werder Bremen insist they have no regrets at snubbing Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis over his wage demands as their sports director backed the Greek striker to move to a big club soon. (Scottish Sun)