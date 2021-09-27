Paper Talk: Liverpool out to pip Chelsea to record-breaking Serie A swoop

Liverpool are ready to go all out to sign a top Serie A star in 2022, Barcelona are making a disgruntled Manchester United man a January target, while Monday’s transfer gossip has details of Kylian Mbappe’s frustrations towards PSG teammate Neymar.

CHIESA IS TOP LIVERPOOL TARGET

Chelsea and Liverpool will reportedly lock horns over Federico Chiesa in 2022 – with both clubs willing to shatter their transfer records for the Juventus man.

The Italy star has become one of the game’s most coveted forwards after his displays lit up Euro 2020. Furthermore, he is seen by Juventus chiefs as the star to bring forward their next period of success after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chiesa, though, could also prove to be their financial salvation too. Juventus find themselves in all sorts of financial peril and are actively looking to offload a number of unwanted stars.

However, they could secure an easy fix by selling a big name too. To that end, Chelsea have been linked with a £103m deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

It’s claimed the Blues are also ready to go back in for Chiesa, whom they saw a £85m bid fail for over the summer.

But the Daily Mail claims it is Liverpool who are also ready to get serious over a move for the Italy star.

And while Juventus would prefer to keep him, his sale could offer them a huge cash injection. Chiesa is currently in the second season of a two-year loan with Juve from Fiorentina.

That deal gives Juve the right to make his signing a permanent £34.3m deal at the end of the season.

However, they could yet sell for a huge profit with the Mail, citing Calciomercato, claiming Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan.

The record fee for a British side currently stands at the £100m Man City paid for Jack Grealish, with any deal for Chiesa likely to topple that.

And they say Klopp wants to build his attack around Chiesa and is willing to smash the transfer fee to secure his signing.

BARCELONA MAKE CAVANI A TRANSFER PRIORITY

Barcelona want to prise Edinson Cavani from Manchester United in January. (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic claims a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is not currently under consideration at the Allianz Arena. (Daily Express)

Ronald Koeman may have three games left in the Barcelona dugout, with the international break likely to spell the end. (Daily Express)

Barcelona look set to raid Las Palmas for another one of their talented youngsters in Alberto Moleiro. The Catalan giants have already signed wonderkid Pedri from the Spanish Segunda. (Daily Express)

Juventus are willing to let Aaron Ramsey leave the club for free in the January window – with West Ham, Everton and Newcastle all interested in his services. (Daily Mail)

MBAPPE HINTS AT NEYMAR FRUSTRATIONS

Kylian Mbappe says Neymar does not pass to him in the latest show of frustration between PSG’s all-star front three. (Daily Mail)

The Premier League are once again picking up the tab for Covid testing of EFL sides in the Carabao Cup. (Daily Mail)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has again hit out at French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a letter to the club. (Daily Mail)

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has sent a message to Premier League footballers in a bid to explode the anti-vax myth as he tells stars: “I am not mincing my words: get the jab!” (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to retire at Manchester United before taking up a coaching role at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Mikel Arteta admitted he was ‘pretty worried’ after Granit Xhaka limped out of Arsenal’s 3-1 drubbing of Spurs. (The Sun)

Mo Salah’s agent has issued a stark reminder to Liverpool over the forward’s contract situation at Anfield. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachin Watzke is bemoaning Jadon Sancho’s struggles at Manchester United, claiming it is hurting his soul. (Daily Mirror)

Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL, believes the Government must tell the Premier League to give up £750m in order to bridge the financial gulf between the two organisations. (Daily Mirror)

Dean Smith believes the reinvestment of Jack Grealish’s transfer fee will enable Aston Villa to cause more big upsets this season after they won at Old Trafford on Saturday for the first time in 12 years. (The Times)

Jose Mourinho kept his Roma players on the pitch for a full-time team talk after their 3-2 defeat against Lazio in Sunday’s Derby della Capitale. (Daily Star)