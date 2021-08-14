Liverpool are close to tying two more key stars down to new contracts, while a Chelsea man has interest from three clubs – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

HENDERSON, SALAH SET FOR LIVERPOOL EXTENSIONS

Mohamed Salah is reportedly set for a new Liverpool contract of his own, after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed captain Jordan Henderson will sign an extension.

Securing the futures of a host of players emerged as a key transfer task for the Reds this summer. Indeed, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho – among others – all previously had contracts until 2023. However, the trio, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, have all now signed new deals.

But uncertainty has swirled over the plan for Henderson. At the age of 31, his future had looked unclear, especially after Liverpool did not hand 30-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum his preferred terms.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have interest in the England international. However, Klopp has now revealed that Liverpool will not let their captain leave so easily.

“It is important but it will happen,” the manager said. “We will sort it, however it will be. We will sort it out, no doubt about that.

“It will get sorted. I spoke to him yesterday [Thursday] and it looked like [it would be signed], yes.”

Meanwhile, Goal reports that Mohamed Salah – whose current deal also runs out in 2023 – is another ‘priority’ signing for Liverpool.

The source claims that figures within Anfield feel ‘confident’ that the Egyptian will sign a ‘lucrative’ extension. Salah has been the bedrock of Liverpool’s attack since his 2017 arrival, scoring 125 goals in 203 games.

Klopp insisted on Friday that tying down the spine of his team is just as exciting as Chelsea and Manchester City signing Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

AC Milan and Napoli have joined Lyon in the transfer hunt for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Calciomercato)

Leeds defender Robin Koch feels that his club’s second season in the Premier League will prove tougher than the first. (The Independent)

Real Madrid have left Martin Odegaard out of their squad for this season’s La Liga. (90min)

Furthermore, they are willing to sell the Arsenal transfer target for €40million (£34million). (Goal)

KANE FORCES GUARDIOLA DELAY

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delayed his annual pre-season vote on team captains while his club chase Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Daily Star)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects to keep James Ward-Prowse, following Danny Ings’ exit. Indeed, Villa want Ward-Prowse after signing the England striker. (Daily Echo)

But Saints striker Michael Obafemi has rejected a move to Championship side Blackburn. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Ings has spoken out on his move to Villa, insisting that there is no reason they should not be fighting for Europe. (The Telegraph)

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has emerged as another Arsenal target as they seek back-up for Bernd Leno. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace want Man Utd man

Crystal Palace want to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

United could also lose Andreas Pereira, who has become the subject of transfer interest from Everton. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has decided to stay at Inter, rejecting both Arsenal and Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)

Spurs are targeting defender Pau Torres and have had a bid accepted by Villarreal. However, the player himself has rejected a move to the club. (SIC Noticias)

Barcelona are willing to pay half of Philippe Coutinho’s salary to help offload him to Lazio on loan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)