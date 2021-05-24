Liverpool have made an approach to sign a star Barcelona man, amid claims the Reds have also sealed a second deal, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Leeds United will this week announce some huge news on the future of Marcelo Bielsa.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN WANTED BY LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are reported to have offered Barcelona a take-it-or-leave-it £43m bid for France forward Antoine Griezmann.

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona will cash in on their €120m signing this summer as they look to raise some transfer funds. Barca are understood to have agreed a deal to sign Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Lyon. And as a result, they are looking to offload Griezmann for around half what they paid for him.

However, El Gol Digital, via the Daily Mirror, claims Liverpool will offer Barca some €50m (£43m) for the 30-year-old.

It’s claimed Liverpool’s offer will be a one-time bid which they don’t intend to increase.

Griezmann has long been mentioned as a target for Manchester United and was close to joining them in 2017. Indeed, the World Cup winner rated his chances of a move back then as a “six out of 10”.

However, Liverpool’s apparent bid could see the player finally arrive in the Premier League. It would also allow Jurgen Klopp to freshen up his attack and increase competition for places.

Griezmann has scored 35 goals in 99 appearanes for Barca, but has never quite hit the heights he achieved at Atletico Madrid.

Atleti’s president admitted last week they could try and re-sign their former talisman this summer if the price was right.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the verge of announcing the signing of Ibrahima Konate, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has impressed in the Bundesliga and Liverpool have agreed to meet his £34.7m exit clause.

However, the Reds will need to restructure the terms of his deal and the payment structure to Leipzig before an announcement is made official.

NEW DEAL FOR MARCELO BIELSA AT LEEDS

Marcelo Bielsa has ended speculation surrounding his future as Leeds manager by agreeing to a new contract, with an announcement due this week. (The Sun)

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the idea of staging a World Cup every two years as “completely irrational”. (The Sun)

Manchester United will pick up an average of £75,000 a man if they win the Europa League final on Wednesday. (The Sun)

Martin O’Neill wants to return to management in England this summer at the age of 69. (The Sun)

Jordan Henderson expects to be fit to lead England at next month’s European Championships. (The Sun)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal will open transfer talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Martin Odegaard ‘in the next few weeks’. (The Sun)

MAN UTD PUT DANIEL JAMES UP FOR SALE

Manchester United’s transfer priorities will likely see Daniel James leave the club during the summer transfer window. (Daily Express)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ahead of the Champions League final. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have complained to the Premier League after they were held up by ice cream-eating stewards at Aston Villa. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could have received a huge boost, with Arsenal understood to be exploring other options. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the Euros with a knee injury that is set to see him sidelined for at least around four to five weeks. (Daily Mail)

Thomas Tuchel fears the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham will prevent the Blues bid to sign Harry Kane from happening. (Daily Telegraph)

Kalvin Phillips is in danger of missing this summer’s European Championship finals after suffering a serious-looking shoulder injury. (Daily Telegraph)

Paul Heckingbottom wants his future and that of Sheffield United’s next permanent manager resolved as soon as possible. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle ‘are advancing’ their pursuit of Celtic defender Kris Ajer. (The Scottish Sun)

Celtic’s long wait to appoint a new manager is set to end this week as Eddie Howe finally prepares to put pen to paper on a Parkhead deal. (Daily Record)