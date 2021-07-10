Paper Talk: Liverpool tipped to seal dream £64m midfielder transfer

Liverpool are growing hopeful of landing their No 1 midfield target after a big reveal, Tottenham’s hopes of keeping Harry Kane have been boosted by Jose Mourinho, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims Jules Kounde only has eyes for one club.

TIELEMANS TRANSFER LIFT FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are growing in confidence they can seal the signing of Youri Tielemans this summer – but any deal will cost them big.

The 24-year-old has reportedly emerged as the leading target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to fill his midfield void. Georginio Wijnaldum proved an almost ever-present at Liverpool over his five years at the club.

As a result, the Anfield giants will miss his presence, despite still having a wealth of midfield options.

His name has been touted with Liverpool for some weeks, though he was among a number of would-be signings.

However, he’s now reportedly emerged as their No 1 pick.

That’s according to Belgian publication Voetbal24, who claim Tielemans ‘really wants’ the move to Anfield.

It’s claimed a deal worth around £64m will also convince Leicester to sell – a fee the Reds will stretch to. That’s more than other targets would cost, but in Tielemans, the Reds would be signing a proven Premier League talent.

The Belgian has played a key role for Leicester. He was a major coup for the Foxes when arriving from Monaco and has helped them consolidate in the European places. He also famously scored their winning goal in the FA Cup final.

KOUNDE ONLY HAS EYES FOR MAN UTD

Jules Kounde only wants to leave Sevilla to sign for Manchester United this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad has been rocked by coronavirus fears. That’s after three members of media staff at the team’s HQ returned positive tests ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Wembley. (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham, thanks to Daniel Levy’s burning desire to not sell their star asset. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla wants to leave Leeds United to join La Liga side Elche due to a lack of game time at Elland Road. (Daily Mirror)

Ben Davies will snub fresh interest from Celtic and Bournemouth because he is determined to make it at Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL LEADING SAUL CHASE

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Atletico’s Madrid’s star midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. (Daily Star)

Phil Foden fears he could be left as the only blonde bombshell in the squad if England become kings of Europe. He says “I’ve told them, but I’m feeling they are not going to do it.” (Daily Star)

Arsenal offered Sergio Ramos a £15m-per-year deal before the Spanish defender decided to join PSG. (Daily Star)

West Ham are in talks with PSG to sign Alphonse Areola after the goalkeeper’s impressive loan showing at Fulham last season. (Daily Mail)

Kurt Zouma is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after more than seven years at the club. Jose Mourinho’s Roma are keen on a loan move for the French centre-back. (Daily Mail)

BIG ENGLAND PAY DAY

UEFA will net up to £25m thanks to England’s march to the Euro 2020 final and extra gate receipts. (Daily Mail)

England are reaping the benefits of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s influence in the Premier League, says Andriy Shevchenko. (Daily Telegraph)

Brighton forward Adam Lallana opens up on England’s star players and says: “I thought Harry Maguire was good but I was wrong – he is world-class.” (Daily Telegraph)

Sir Alex Ferguson boosted the value of his personal company to almost £17.5m last year with the family firm of the former Manchester United manager posting an impressive set of results that show his wealth soaring eight years after he retired. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

England’s stars will celebrate in style if they win Sunday’s Euro 2020 final with a Wild West trip to Las Vegas. (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has informed eight first-team stars they are up for sale on taking his first Roma training session. (The Sun)

Kalvin Phillips claims Italy midfield pair Jorginho and Marco Verratti is the ‘hardest test’ England have faced at Euro 2020. (The Times)

Sampdoria are considering a shock move for Celtic’s Ryan Christie. (Daily Record)