Paper Talk: Klopp looks at three players to fix Liverpool problem in January

THREE FORWARDS ON LIVERPOOL TRANSFER RADAR

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to beef up Liverpool’s attacking options and is currently considering three possible signings, claims a report.

The Reds have made a strong start to the season, having won four and drawn one of their opening Premier League games. That form means they sit top, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, of the embryonic table.

However, Klopp is all too aware that they started last season equally well and were top of the table at Christmas. However, their form suffered a significant dip after the festive period and at one stage, they’d slipped to seventh.

While defensive injuries were an obvious cause, it was actually Liverpool’s loss of form up front that caused most concern. And despite the signing of Diogo Jota to ease the strain, both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino suffered alarming dips.

Klopp though is all too aware that he needs another top quality addition to boost their ranks.

And the Daily Mirror has listed three possible targets for Klopp to sign when the window opens in January.

And they state two of those options come from LaLiga in the form of Ousmane Dembele and Marco Asensio.

Indeed, Liverpool’s reported interest in Asensio resulted in Carlo Ancelotti passing comment on the Real Madrid star this week.

Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool is a signing we would love to see happen.

Coman also on Liverpool wish-list

By the time January rolls around there will be just a 18 months left on the winger’s deal. And the feeling is there will be an opportunity there for Liverpool to pounce.

It’s a similar story with Kingsley Coman. The Bayern Munich winger’s deal also expires in summer 2023 and reports claim the Bundesliga giants could look to cash in.

Coman is something of a lucky charm, having won the League title in all 10 seasons he’s enjoyed as a professional. That incredible runs includes two at PSG, two with Juventus and the last six with Bayern.

DE LIGT TOPS CHELSEA WANTED LIST

Chelsea are planning to firmly switch their focus from Jules Kounde towards Juventus central defender Matthijs De Ligt. However, the Dutchman could cost as much as £103m. (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Edinson Cavani is still unable to play for Manchester United, having not trained enough to be fully fit. (Daily Mirror)

It took just minutes for Thomas Tuchel to lose his cool with Ben Chilwell during Chelsea’s clash against Aston Villa. It suggests all is not well for the England man who is behind Marcos Alonso in the reckoning. (Daily Mirror)

Everton’s £267m spree under Marcel Brands is under scrutiny amid mistakes and James Rodriguez’s exit. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona scouts are watching Brighton’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is currently on loan at Walsall. (Daily Mirror)

LEWANDOWSKI REVEALS REAL MADRID TALKS

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski admits he has held meetings with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be the first clubs to bring back standing after the Government finally approved a pilot of safe standing in England and Wales. (Daily Telegraph)

Middlesbrough are continuing to pursue a legal case against Derby County to sue them for alleged financial breaches. That’s despite the Rams being put into administration by owner Mel Morris. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are on red alert with Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio set to hold showdown talks with Carlo Ancelotti. (The Sun)

Derby players will be asked to accept a pay delay to help the crisis-stricken club. (The Sun)

Former Blackburn star Morten Gamst Pedersen is extending his career beyond the age of 40 by starring for third-tier Norwegian side Alta. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are reportedly serious doubts for Manchester City’s huge trio of fixtures. The defensive pair face at least two weeks on the sidelines. (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho is refusing to comment on speculation that Roma will look to sign Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot in January. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City reportedly knocked back a £15m offer from Borussia Dortmund for teenage sensation Liam Delap. (Daily Star)

Dion Dublin feels Anthony Martial’s lacklustre display offered Manchester United nothing in their Carabao Cup exit to West Ham. (Daily Express)

Arsenal and AC Milan are leading the chase for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, who is also wanted by Leeds. (Daily Express)

Thomas Tuchel claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek must do all he can to impress him in order to salvage his Chelsea career. (Daily Express)

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma would “find himself on the bench” if he joined one of the ‘Big-Six’. (Daily Express)