Transfer Gossip: Man City to stick dagger in heart of Ten Hag with move for top Man Utd target; four big Arsenal deals to be finalised this week

Manchester City are ready to deal a hammer blow to Erik ten Hag and Manchester United with a move for a £90million Barcelona midfielder this summer, while Sunday’s Transfer Gossip claims Arsenal are expected to wrap up a quartet of massive deals over the coming week.

CITY PREPARING MASSIVE BARCELONA RAID

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong following the end of their pursuit of West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The Netherlands international has been tipped to leave Barcelona for some time, with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a massive admirer of the 26-year-old from their time together at Ajax.

Indeed, Ten Hag made a big push to bring De Jong to Old Trafford during his initial recruitment drive when he joined United in the summer of 2022.

However, while Barca were able to fend off that interest their financial struggles continue to linger and that is where City are looking to take advantage.

The player himself is not pushing for a Nou Camp exit, as he enjoys playing under Xaxi, but the Catalan giants still need to slash their wage bill – and De Jong is a prime candidate, given that he earns €465,000-per-week.

City ready to splash out £90m on De Jong

The report in The Sun states that Barca still value De Jong at around £90million, which is the same figure City quoted the Hammers for Rice before withdrawing their interest and allowing Arsenal to step in.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Dutchman and views him as the perfect replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who swapped the Etihad for the Nou Camp last month on a free transfer.

While De Jong would not provide the same goal threat as Gundogan, his all-round game is considered to be of the best among midfielders of his generation and would certainly offset the loss of the popular German.

ARSENAL CLOSE TO QUARTET OF DEALS

Arsenal are looking to send a firm message to title rivals Manchester City in the coming week as they look to wrap up four big deals.

The Gunners completely fell away in the Premier League title race last season, having looked for so long as if they would dethrone Pep Guardiola’s men.

And it appears they are going all out to make sure that does not happen again with their summer business so far and what is expected to follow.

Indeed, a report in the Sunday Mirror claims that the north London side are looking to seal the transfers of Decan Rice and Jurrien Timber in the next 48 hours.

However, they are also looking tie down the futures of two key first-team stars.

The report adds that William Saliba’s new contract is close to being finalised, along with a new deal for attacker Reiss Nelson.

Saliba’s injury towards the end of last season was regarded as one of the main reasons the Gunners fell away in the title race. However, he is now closing in on a new four-year contract in what will be a massive boost to the club following fears that he could move on.

Nelson, meanwhile, has been a target for Crystal Palace as his contract expired last week.

But Arsenal are hopeful that he will put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal of his own to allay any fears of him departing.‌

Talks between Arsenal and West Ham over England midfielder Rice are ongoing but sources say they continue to be positive and that the only haggling now is over the timing of instalments in the £105million deal.‌

Versatile Ajax defender Timber, 22, will also cost around £40million. and give the Gunners even more stability at the heart of their back line.

WEST HAM CHASING SOUTH AMERICAN WINGER

West Ham could reportedly make a bargain bid for in-demand South American sensation Dario Osorio this summer.

The 19-year-old winger plays for Chilean top-flight side Universidad de Chile and got the first of his two Chile caps last year.

Osorio is already said to have turned down a move to Brazil because he wants to come to Europe.

And now The Sun claims that the Hammers are expected to table an offer around £7.5million this week, while AC Milan are also keen on buying him and loaning him out.

Universidad are ready to sell at the right price and West Ham are looking to strike before other Premier Leagues get wind of the player’s talents.

David Moyes’ men are also said to be waiting to find out Everton midfielder Amadou Onana’s plans this summer.

West Ham have a firm interest in the Belgium international, although it’s thought the 21-year-old is holding out for a move to a club in the Champions League instead.