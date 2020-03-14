Manchester United are leading the charge to sign a talented midfield battler, while Arsenal are targeting a swoop on Wolves for one of their attackers, according to Saturday’s newspaper gossip.

MAN UTD LEADING CHARGE FOR MONCHENGLADBACH STAR

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to reports in Germany.

The powerful Swiss midfielder is being seen as a long-term replacement by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for aging midfielder Nemanja Matic, who despite being offered a new deal by United, could yet be allowed to leave.

And according to Sky in Germany, via the Daily Mirror, United are emerging as strong candidates to sign the Swiss star, who is also being linked with Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

However, it’s claimed United will make a move to sign Zakaria which all parties will find impossible to refuse and that the player will move to Old Trafford over the summer.

Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl has, however, outlined his confidence of keeping the player, saying recently: “I think that there is a very good chance that Denis will still be with us next year if we qualify for the Champions League.”

But if Gladbach miss out on the top four – they are currently fourth, two points clear of Bayer Leverkusen – it’s claimed they will sell the player.

And even if they do qualify, it’s believed a big bid from United in and around £40m will force their hand.

Solskjaer has been well backed by United’s board over the last two transfer windows and it is likely he will be again, especially given their recent unbeaten run.

“We feel we are improving all the time,” claimed the Norwegian.

“We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience.”

One player United look unlikely to be signing, however, is Paulo Dybala after Juventus stepped up their contract renewal talks with the playmaker, according to the Daily Star.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is “disappointed” Manchester United’s season has been suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus (Daily Star)

Barcelona have agreed to sign Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer and will give the 22-year-old a £16m-a-year contract (Daily Star)

Juventus will make a £25m offer for Chelsea’s Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri in the summer after having a bid for the 25-year-old rejected in January (Daily Express)

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Wolves’ Portuguese forward Diogo Jota (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs may refuse to play when the season is due to resume next month because of widespread concerns about their players’ fitness and the integrity of the competition (Daily Mail)

Premier League’s out-of-contract stars including Willian, Adam Lallana and Jan Vertonghen could be left in limbo if season ends after their deals expire on June 30 following coronavirus delay (Daily Mail)

Sports insurers have become inundated with enquiries from the world of football, with clubs desperately trying to discover if they are covered for losses due to coronavirus (Daily Mail)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has decided not to give his squad any extra time off during the coronavirus-enforced break (Daily Mail)

Incoming Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wants his new club to sign his Ajax pal Andre Onana as well (The Sun)

West Ham United’s vice-chairman Karren Brady says that the Premier League season has to be declared void if no more fixtures are possible (The Sun)

Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned amid mounting fears it would be ­impossible to complete it this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Premier League clubs are being tested for coronavirus via the NHS rather than through private medical clinics due to government guidelines (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea will keep their Cobham training ground in lockdown for the foreseeable future after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus (Daily Telegraph)

The Champions League could be heading for a major revolution with quarter-final and semi-finals ties being played over one leg (Daily Mirror)

Sean Dyche admits it is inevitable Burnley will one day sell rising star Dwight McNeil (Daily Mirror)