Man Utd are ready to spend big to bring in a talented German-based defender to Old Trafford, while Liverpool have seen hopes of signing a Werder Bremen star given a big lift, according to Wednesday’s newspaper gossip.

MAN UTD PREPARE TO PAY FOR DAYOT UPAMECANO

Manchester United are ready to meet the £52.2m exit clause that is in French defender Dayot Upamecano’s contract, according to reports.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing for a heavy summer of spending and is thought to have made the capture of a reliable defensive partner for Harry Maguire one of his priorities.

Deals for Kalidou Koulibaly – rated in the £70m bracket – and Matthijs De Ligt – valued at around £75m – look to be off the table, but it’s not so the case with RB Leipzig powerhouse Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has seriously caught the eye for Leipzig this summer and looked a brute force in the heart of their defence as they easily muscled their way past Tottenham to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

But the Bundesliga side know they’re vulnerable to seeing Upamecano poached away given the €60m exit clause in his contract and Sky Sports, via the Daily Mirror, claim United are more than willing to meet it in order to bring the centre-half to Old Trafford.

Upamecano has already been linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham, but the report claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to jump in ahead of their Premier League rivals to lure him to Old Trafford, with the £52.2m investment seen as a shrewd investment for the future.

As per the report, Solskjaer has concerns that Victor Lindelof can perform at the highest level, while Eric Bailly is too injury prone to rely on. Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and possibly Phil Jones, meanwhile, look likely to move on – meaning a gap will exist in United’s defensive options. Step forward Monsier Upamecano….?

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche is determined to see Upamecano sign a new deal with the club given the growing interest in the defender.

“This is a far-reaching decision for a player,” Krosche told Kicker. “He should take his time with that. He has to be clear about exactly what he is going to do, how he sees his future.

“Maybe that has changed a bit as a result of the new situation [coronavirus].”

One Bundesliga talent who won’t be on the move to Old Trafford, however, is Erling Haaland after new information came to light about his exit clause.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Liverpool have been put on alert after the agent of highly-rated forward Milot Rashica confirmed that “something will definitely happen” with his client once the coronavirus pandemic has passed (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs are warning their players they will not be able to afford to spend big this summer (Daily Mirror)

Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Sergio Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will not be able to activate Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland’s £65m release clause this summer because it does not come into effect until summer 2022 (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United’s on loan defender Marcos Rojo says he doesn’t want to return to Old Trafford despite his temporary switch to Estudiantes turning into a nightmare (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United secretly sent scouts to watch Saul Niguez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs-up a £70m offer for the Atletico Madrid star (The Sun)

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho this summer (The Sun)

Football League players are furious with the PFA – after they agreed a proposal with the EFL to defer 25 per cent of wages for April (The Sun)

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has warned the squad they face more wage cuts if the Premier League season is voided – much to the anger of players (The Sun)

Donny van de Beek’s future is still up for grabs, according to the Manchester United and Real Madrid target’s agent (The Sun)

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is donating 30 per cent of his wages to the NHS, despite being one of the lowest-paid players in the Premier League (The Sun)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Inter Milan veteran Diego Godin to north London (Daily Express)

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has been offered the chance to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti ahead of the summer transfer window (Daily Express)

Arsenal have submitted a £43m bid to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey (Daily Express)

Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo after contract talks with the Spanish club were put on hold (Daily Express)

Manchester United and Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Erling Haaland have been dealt a severe blow after it emerged the striker’s release clause does not come into effect until 2022 (Daily Mail)

Harry Maguire has sent a video to every Manchester United member of staff, thanking them for their hard work during the current crisis and vowing to see them all soon (Daily Mail)

Football Association disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier are still ongoing despite the footballing calendar grounding to a halt (Daily Mail)

Barcelona legend Xavi has backed his former club’s pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and has also tipped Neymar to make a sensational return to the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Celtic are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme (The Scottish Sun)