Manchester United have been boosted with a £40m target now seeking a move, while Chelsea and Juventus could trade two players each, according to Wednesday’s paper gossip.

BEN YEDDER WANTS TO LEAVE MONACO

Wissam Ben Yedder is said to have told Monaco he wants to leave the club – putting Manchester United on red alert.

That’s according to The Sun, who say the striker is also being considered by Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea.

The 29-year-old had hit 19 goals in 30 games for the Ligue 1 side before the domestic season in France was ended prematurely due.

And that followed him bagging 30 goals in his final season in Spain before his £37.1million transfer from Sevilla in 2019.

Those numbers have had United on alert for some time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked at the signing Ben Yedder last summer.

However, it’s reported that the deal could become reality this time given that Monaco are struggling financially.

Monaco finished ninth in the curtailed season and missed out on the European places. As such, it’s claimed they’ll need to sell players to raise money.

And with Ben Yedder telling Monaco he now wants to move on, a Premier League move could become reality.

United are seeking more firepower despite securing an extention for Odion Ighalo.

But Arsenal could also move with doubts still surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang. The striker has just 12 months left on his deal and is yet to commit to an extension.

Monaco value Ben Yedder at £40m and the price looks attractive to his suitors.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea are set to be offered Adrien Rabiot and Fernando Bernardeschi as Juventus plot an audacious double swoop for Jorginho and Marcos Alonso. (The Sun)

Manchester United youngsters Teden Mengi and James Garner could feature against Tottenham after training with the first-team. (The Sun).

Manchester United have made contact with Willian’s agent ahead of a potential free transfer from Chelsea this summer. (The Sun)

Julian Nagelsmann insists Timo Werner is still in RB Leipzig’s plans for their Champions League campaign, despite agreeing a move to Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to let Kai Havertz leave in the summer after he admitted he wants a new challenge. (Daily Mirror)

Ben Chilwell remains Chelsea’s No 1 left-back target this summer, but Frank Lampard also has three other options. (Daily Star)

Manchester United may face pressure from Leicester in the battle to land Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa will demand at least £80m for Jack Grealish during the transfer window and have not given up hope of keeping their captain if they avoid the drop. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have become the favourites to sign Donny van de Beek this summer after Real Madrid backtracked in their move to sign the Ajax star. (Daily Mail)

Frank Lampard has been making plans in case Willian and Pedro do not extend their Chelsea contracts past June 30. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened talks with former club Napoli over midfielder Allan. (Daily Express)

Ancelotti has also made an attempt to sign Thiago Silva on a free transfer, once his contract at PSG ends this summer. (Daily Express)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen on Brentford’s Said Benrahma but Leicester are leading the race for his signature. (Daily Express)