Manchester United are planning to sign a Juventus attacker for just £30m after being scared off a deal for Jadon Sancho, while Chelsea want a Champ star should they miss out on Kai Havertz, according to Wednesday’s paper gossip.

MAN UTD WANT BERNARDESCHI AS SANCHO PLAN B

Manchester United have made enquiries about Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Italy international can operate on both wings or play through the middle as a No 10. And reports in Italy claim the Old Lady could sell him for as little as £30million.

According to Tuttosport, via the Daily Star, United officials ready to make an offer should they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.

United have been on Sancho’s trail for some time but the asking price remains a sticking point with Borussia Dortmund refusing to lower their €130m (£115.5m) valuation.

But a deal for the talented Bernardeschi could prove a solid Plan B. The winger has fallen badly out of favour under Maurizio Sarri and has featured in just 24 games this season – mainly off the bench.

Tuttosport claims a ‘tactical misunderstanding’ means Sarri would be more than happy to move the player on.

Any United deal – especially for as little as £30m – would still leave them serious money to spend this summer and could allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen another area of his team.

Bernardeschi came through the ranks at Fiorentina and at just 22 was part of Antonio Conte’s Italy squad that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

He has managed just nine goals in 94 appearances, however, for Juventus.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Brentford winger Said Benrahma is emerging as Chelsea’s Plan B if they don’t secure a deal to sign Kai Havertz (The Guardian)

Olivier Giroud is still a target Tottenham, Inter Milan and Lazio – with clubs not giving up hope of capturing the France striker this summer (Daily Express)

Wingers Willian and Pedro will depart Chelsea this summer, and the club are also looking to sell striker Michy Batshuayi (Daily Express)

Newcastle are reportedly ready to sell the club to an American entrepreneur if the current deal with a Saudi consortium collapses (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is being backed as the one manager capable of getting the best out of Ousmane Dembele (Daily Star)

Southampton have put a £35m price tag on captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after the midfielder was linked with a move to Tottenham (Daily Mail)

The Merseyside derby might be played in Southampton if Goodison Park does not receive the required safety certificate (Daily Mail)

EFL clubs are facing a bill of £21m to refund supporters who have bought tickets for matches they will not be able to attend or will not take place this season (Daily Mail)

Leicester have lined up Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a possible replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is being linked with Chelsea and Manchester City (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle’s takeover is in turmoil with the £300m deal struggling to pass Premier League checks (Daily Mirror)

Les Ferdinand is the man players want at English football’s top table, following calls from Raheem Sterling for the FA to appoint administrators for black players throughout the game to relate to (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are hoping their good relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father will lead to the striker signing a new deal at the Emirates (Daily Mirror)

Ryan Giggs has admitted he laid into Cristiano Ronaldo for drinking coke at breakfast during his early days at Man Utd (The Sun)