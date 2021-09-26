Manchester United are ready to make a move for a versatile RB Leipzig defender, while Tottenham are considering a January swoop for a dangerous Juventus attacker, according to Sunday’s papers.

MAN UTD TARGET WAN-BISSAKA CLONE

Manchester United have reportedly identified versatile RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele as a potential signing during next summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made 115 appearances for his German side since arriving from Montpellier in 2018. He has contributed nine goals and seven assists during that time.

Mukiele, who play right-back, centre-back in a three-man defence and in midfield, has made an impressive start to the new campaign. He already has a goal and an assist to his name in seven appearances in all competitions.

The talented defender’s current deal with Leipzig is due to expire in June 2023. However, there are reports that he is stalling on penning a new contract.

According to Fichajes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Mukiele as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. The duo are considered very similar in the way they play, although the former is a touch more versatile.

Mukiele also made his senior France debut against Finland earlier this month and is being tipped to have a big future at club and international level.

NUNO WANTS JUVE ATTACKER AT SPURS

Tottenham are considering a January move for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski. (Sunday Mirror)

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has railed against Jurgen Klopp as the fallout of Harvey Elliott’s injury and Pascal Struijk’s red card continues to unfold. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff says his old club are paying the price for financial mismanagement. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are willing to sell 30-year-old France midfielder N’Golo Kante next summer. (Fichajes)

Inter Milan have placed Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno on their list of targets. (Fichajes)

Chelsea are preparing to make a fresh bid for Italy winger Federico Chiesa. (Calciomercato)

RONALDO HAS MAN UTD PLAN IN PLACE

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to hang up his boots at Manchester United when he retires from playing then coach his son in their youth team. (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham want to sign Clermont and Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo. (Sun on Sunday)

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea – but he was mistakenly warned off the Gunners by Swiss bankers. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus are prepared to sell Aaron Ramsey, 30 in January – with West Ham, Everton and Newcastle interested. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham target, Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, is also of interest to Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal will have to pay at least £38.5m if they want to sign Sevilla’s Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leicester City and Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu is on the radar of Real Madrid. (DefensaCentral)

The Premier League are going to quiz Tottenham on why they are not implementing heading limits in training. Nuno Espirito Santo recently revealed the club are ignoring the guidance. (Mail on Sunday)

Achraf Hakimi has confirmed he turned down European champions Chelsea in order to complete a £60m move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He claims he felt happier about a move to the French capital. (Mail on Sunday)