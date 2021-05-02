Paper Talk: Man Utd to sacrifice top star to fund huge new Pogba deal

Manchester United are ready to part ways with a top star to fund Paul Pogba’s lucrative new contract, while Everton have joined a growing list of clubs chasing a Premier League legend – both in Sunday’s Paper Talk.

UNITED READY TO SELL TOP STAR

Manchester United are reportedly ready to take drastic measures to free up funds that will allow them to hand Paul Pogba a lucrative new contract.

A report in The Sun claims that the France midfielder will demand as much as £500,000-a-week to remain at Old Trafford. That would make the midfielder one of the highest-paid players globally.

But while United are still considered one of the richest clubs in Europe, they will need to free up funds within their current wage structure to give Pogba what he wants.

The report claims that one of doing that is to sell long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 30-year-old has lost his place to Dean Henderson during the second half of the season. To that end, it makes no sense to have a player who reportedly earns £375,000-a-week warming the bench.

De Gea’s current contract runs out in 2023, so United would still be able to reclaim a sizeable fee for his services.

His performance levels have dropped over recent seasons. But despite that, the Red Devils star remains of the best stoppers in European football.

De Gea swap deal proposed

A recent report suggested that United could be tempted by a swap offer with Atletico Madrid for Jan Oblak. However, that makes little sense, given how highly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Henderson.

As for Pogba, there have once again been conflicting reports about his United future in Sunday’s press.

Despite The Sun claiming he could stay, other reports suggest Solskjaer is ready to part company with the gifted midfielder.

For his part, Pogba has this season looked more like the player who starred at Juventus before his move back to Old Trafford in 2016.

He was on target with a fine header as United thumped Roma 6-2 in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will head to Italy next week for the return leg with one foot very firmly in the final.

EVERTON JOIN AGUERO RACE

Everton are the latest club to enter the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal are confident of securing a £30m deal for Brighton star Yves Bissouma. (Daily Star Sunday)

Marcus Rashford has reportedly been playing through the pain at Manchester United for two years. (Daily Star Sunday)

Paul Pogba has named Chelsea midfielder and France team-mate N’Golo Kante as one of the toughest opponents of his career. (Daily Star Sunday)

Ralf Rangnick and Rafa Benitez are being considered by Tottenham after a succession of managers ruled themselves out of taking over from Jose Mourinho. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal are for sale just days after Stan Kroenke insisted he would not entertain any offers for the club. (Mail on Sunday)

SPURS TARGET MARTINEZ CONSIDERING RETURN

Roberto Martinez is willing to come back to the Premier League after the Euros – putting Tottenham and other clubs on alert. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United will reject any approaches for Donny van de Beek despite a flop first season. (Sun on Sunday)

Burnley have put Aaron Ramsdale top of their wish-list – if England cap Nick Pope is sold. (Sun on Sunday)

Paul Pogba will be sold this summer if he refuses to commit to signing a new deal at Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday)

Mino Raiola has clarified his comments on PSG after being criticised for his assessment of Ligue 1 amid Parisian interest in Erling Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly intrigued by a return to Manchester United as Juventus exit rumours ramp up. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are still being investigated for violating financial fair play rules more than two years after the Premier League began investigating. (Mail on Sunday)

The likelihood of Jadon Sancho quitting Borussia Dortmund in the summer has just shot up. Club chief Michael Zorc confirmed they’ll be willing to let the star go. (Mail on Sunday)

AC Milan are monitoring Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, who is also wanted by West Ham. (Standard)

John McGinn has opened up on Celtic’s failed attempt to sign him in 2018. (Scottish Sun)

John Kennedy has refused to rule out a Celtic return for Olivier Ntcham this summer. (Scottish Sun)