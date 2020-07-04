Manchester United have been made told a striker target could leave for a discounted fee while they could still land Jadon Sancho, and Liverpool are keen on a Hoffenheim winger, according to Saturday’s paper gossip.

MOUSSA DEMBELE PUT UP FOR SALE BY LYON

Moussa Dembele could be sold by Lyon this summer for a knockdown fee, giving Manchester United fresh hope.

The French club are preparing to offload a number of their big-name stars for a reduced fee to help them navigate the global economic downturn. Lyon’s failure to qualify for Europe next season will see at least one of their prize assets sold.

Lyon are reportedly on the verge of selling Martin Terrier for a knockdown price. Now L’Equipe, via the Daily Record, says their sales won’t end there.

Dembele looks the most likely departure too, with Lyon likely to ask around €50m (£45m) for the striker.

United have had a long-standing interest in Dembele having watched him extensively. The former Celtic man remains on their wish-list, though a summer swoop had not been expected.

That’s after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritised the strenghtening of other areas. A deal for Jack Grealish has already been agreed, according to Tim Sherwood.

However, Lyon’s change of heart over Dembele could force a change of plan. United did extend Odion Ighalo’s loan but he will return to Shanghai Shenhua in January.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says players could be forced to leave, adding: “I am going to do everything to keep the players.

“But players who are programmed to play in Europe could want to go elsewhere because we haven’t got European football.”

SANCHO HOPES ALIVE FOR UNITED

United, meanwhile, remain confident that Jadon Sancho will sign.

The Daily Express now reports United have agreed personal terms with the player ahead of a possible summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the fee still remains a sticking point with Dortmund seeking around €120m. A report earlier this week went public with United’s £50m valuation of the 20-year-old. That, however, has since been dismissed as a bluff.

As such, United are willing to play a patient game to land Sancho. Solskjaer’s side will have time on their hands with the transfer window due to stay open until early October.

LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA EYE HOFFENHEIM TEENAGER

Nick Breitenbucher’s impressive form for Hoffenheim’s youth ranks has aroused interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Benfica centre-back Branimir Kalaica is a target for Watford, Leeds and Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have offered to triple the wages that Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey currently earns in tempt the Ghanaian. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea plan to offload Kurt Zouma to part fund a move to sign West Ham defender or midfielder Declan Rice. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are among a number of European clubs keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Pau Torres. (Daily Mail)

Greek international goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas will cost £5m after Celtic made an enquiry. (Daily Mail)

KAI HAVERTZ TRANSFER GOSSIP

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Wendell says Kai Havertz wants to join a Premier League club. The 21-year-old midfielder is a reported target for Chelsea and Manchester United. (The Guardian)

Chelsea are keen on a swoop for Everton defender Lucas Digne as an alternative to Ben Chilwell. (The Sun)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly demanded a new three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week to stay at Arsenal. (The Sun)

Eric Garcia will reject an approach from Barcelona to sign a new five-year Manchester City deal – trebling his wages. (The Sun)

Bruno Fernandez and Paul Pogba are doubts for Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday after a collision in training. (The Sun)

Manchester United have promoted 18-year-old Ethan Laird to first-team training ahead of the clash with Bournemouth. (The Sun)

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival Manchester City for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. (The Sun)

MESSI HOPES FOR BARCELONA

West Ham remain keen on a swoop for Ross Barkley after the club’s failed loan bid in January. (The Sun)

Xavi Hernandez being appointed as Barcelona manager could be the key to keeping Lionel Messi at the club. (The Sun)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez looks set to join Inter Milan on a permanent transfer this summer. (Daily Express)