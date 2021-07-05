Manchester United are in contact for a top midfielder target having learned his bargain fee, Chelsea have made contact with an Italy star, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Tottenham are closing on the signing of a classy Barcelona man.

CAMAVINGA HOPES GROW FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United have been given further encouragment over a deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga.

The Rennes midfielder has already hinted at a potential switch to Old Trafford after he ‘liked’ a post about Jadon Sancho’s impending £73m move, The England winger is expected to have his medical after England’s run at Euro 2020 has concluded.

A report over the weekend gave United more belief. That’s after it was stated that a transfer away from Rennes now looks “inevitable”.

Now the Daily Mail claims United are in a strong position to sign the teenager. They claim firm contact has already been established with Rennes.

Furthermore, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also strengthens United’s claims. He claims Rennes are resigned to his exit this summer. In addition, he claims they will sell for a bargain €30m (£25.7m) fee.

He’s seen by United chiefs as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba. Indeed, the capture of Camavinga could even persuade United to sell the France star.

The 18-year-old would likely be ready-made to play in the Premier League, despite his tender years. He’s already clocked up 80 senior appearances.

Romano states a deal for Camavinga is likely to come down to a straight battle between United and PSG.

TOTTENHAM CLOSE ON PJANIC TRANSFER

Tottenham are set to beat Manchester United to Miralem Pjanic thanks to Fabio Paratici, with Barcelona willing to sell. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are free to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez should they decide. (Daily Express)

Arsenal’s William Saliba is close to joining Marseille on loan but the deal won’t include an option for the French club to buy the defender. (The Times)

Newcastle right-back Emil Krafth looks likely to move on this summer due to limited first-team chances. (The Sun)

Italian police barred 52 fans from entering England’s quarter-final game in Rome due to strict Covid rules. (The Sun)

SOUTHGATE STATUE HONOUR

England fans want a statue of Gareth Southgate put up in the town where he grew up. (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to upstage Arsenal by making a last-gasp swoop for Ben White. (The Sun)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Renato Sanches and Lille are open to selling the midfielder, reports suggest. (The Sun)

Real Madrid expect Gareth Bale back at their Valdebebas training ground for pre-season training in July. (Daily Mail)

Jamie Carragher has revealed he exchanged messages with Harry Maguire to offer his support when the England defender was arrested in Greece last summer. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea and Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay is working with West Brom as a consultant on a wide range of areas, including transfers. That follows the recent departure of Luke Dowling as sporting director. (Daily Mail)

England expect a fit Bukayo Saka for the Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona are open to an offer of just £21m for Philippe Coutinho, just three-and-a-half years after paying £142m for him. (Daily Mail)

Italian FA chiefs have lamented their allocation of barely 100 tickets for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain. (Daily Mail)

England will not hold a victory parade if they win the European Championships. (Daily Star)

Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia has made contact with Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola. (Daily Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has reportedly asked Juventus to extend the star’s current deal until 2023. (Daily Star)

Norwich City plan to go back in with a renewed £12m bid for Kristoffer Ajer. (Daily Record)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Otavio continues to gather pace, with the Brazilian’s agent giving the green light for the transfer. (Daily Mirror)

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of England’s Euro semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday night. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are now drawing up alternatives in case a Raphael Varane transfer falls through. (Daily Mirror)