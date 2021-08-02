Manchester United have a major transfer plan for Harry Kane in the pipeline, while Arsenal’s hopes of a key deal are dashed – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYEING KANE TRANSFER

Manchester United plan to make a move for Harry Kane next summer if the England captain stays at Tottenham for now, according to a report.

Kane’s future has become the front and centre issue of this summer’s transfer window. At 28, he is approaching the peak of his career, which is arriving after another stellar season. Not only did he score the most Premier League goals and tally the most assists, but he scored four goals at Euro 2020.

Manchester City have long been the most likely candidates to sign him. However, boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that a deal will be “impossible”, given his reported £160million fee.

United have remained in the background over Kane’s future, but according to the Daily Star, the striker is very much a part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking.

This summer, he made a new winger, centre-back, midfielder and right-back his priorities in talks with United’s recruitment department.

Jadon Sancho has ticked the first box, with Raphael Varane set to bolster the centre of defence. But Solskjaer wants to ‘go big’ with a striker signing next summer and Kane could be the man.

However, United are banking on the forward staying at Tottenham this summer.

United are reportedly looking at Eduardo Camavinga, Leon Goretzka and Saul Niguez as midfield additions.

At right-back, Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier is the top target.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Arsenal still want to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but United manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s unwillingness to sell is a stumbling block. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the Blades have interest in a loan deal for Man Utd youngster James Garner. (The Sun)

Manchester City will likely end their interest in Harry Kane if they sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for £100million. (Daily Mail)

However, City are banking on Grealish telling Villa that he wants to leave in talks with his boyhood club on Monday. (Daily Star)

Manchester United transfer target Kieran Trippier feels that Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a move. (Daily Star)

JAMES RODRIGUEZ TRANSFER FUTURE CLEAR

Everton have told James Rodriguez that he has no part to play in Rafael Benitez’s team for the new season. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to raid his former club Wolves for winger Adama Traore. (Daily Mail)

Leeds have already tabled a bid, but the Spain international’s plans remain to be seen. (Duncan Castles)

West Ham are still in talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Kurt Zouma. However, discussions over alternative target Nikola Milenkovic have hit a roadblock. (Sky Sports)

POSTECOGLOU HAS FIRM CELTIC BELIEF

Under-pressure Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou feels “very, very confident” that his side will be challenging for honours at the end of the season. (The Times)

The Hoops want to sign Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, but will need to stump up for a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Crystal Palace want to sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, but Burnley and Watford are also keen. (The Sun)

Burnley and Watford will also go head-to-head for Hibernian left-back Josh Doig. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are demanding £6million for Blackburn target Michael Obafemi. (The Sun)