Manchester United have snubbed Juventus attempts to orchestrate a swap deal, a Portuguese star has rejected a move to Tottenham, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims Manchester City have set a lofty fee for anyone wishing to sign one of their unsettled stars.

RAMSEY DEAL NOT UP MAN UTD’S STREET

Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal for Nemanja Matic, claims a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to add a new central midfielder to his ranks all summer. With Scott McTominay and Fred regulars at the base of midfield, the United boss reportedly wants one man who can do the job of both. In turn, Solskjaer wants United to play in a more attack-minded way.

However, despite long-standing links with Ramsey, Solskjaer seemingly does not feel the Welshman is what he is looking for.

Indeed, as per the Daily Express, Juventus offered United the chance to sign Ramsey as part of a swap deal. In return, Juventus wanted to bring Nemanja Matic to Turin.

The Serb has dropped a long way down the pecking order at Old Trafford, behind both Fred and McTominay in the ranks. Indeed, some observers feel the 33-year-old’s best days are a long way behind him.

Restricted to just 20 Premier League appearances last season, Matic looks set for an increasingly-reduced role this.

However, Solskjaer has opted to keep him around rather than agree to Juventus’ reported swap attempts.

That’s a stance backed up by Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast.

He revealed: “Juventus have during the summer proposed a swap deal for Nemanja Matic which would have seen Aaron Ramsey going the other way for United.

“It was rejected by the Manchester club.”

The news will come as a blow for Ramsey, who is reportedly seeking a return to the Premier League. His move to Juve has not gone as he’s hoped and his first-team prospects are unlikely to improve under Massimiliano Allegri.

MAN CITY NAME THEIR PRICE FOR AYMERIC LAPORTE

Manchester City have agreed to sell Aymeric Laporte if a bid of £60m comes in for the unsettled defender. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal new boy Martin Odegaard has slammed sections of the Spanish media for writing misleading stories about his time at Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s capture of Romelu Lukaku has increased the heat on him to keep winning trophies. (Daily Mail)

Kylian Mbappe is Manchester United’s top striker target after drawing up a list of four world-class forwards they want to sign. (The Sun)

Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham as part of a player exchange deal for Harry Kane. (Daily Star)

Tony Cottee is the next West Ham legend to throw his backing behind PAI Capital’s takeover bid. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United legend Andy Cole fears Mason Greenwood isn’t cut out to be the club’s star centre-forward. (The Sun)

Ben Gibson made the move to Norwich on the advice of England boss Gareth Southgate. (The Sun)

Premier League bosses admit they are powerless in their battle to get stars vaccinated. (The Sun)

Aaron Ramsdale wants to take Bernd Leno’s shirt at Arsenal after securing a move to the Emirates. (Daily Mirror)

Thomas Tuchel will make a U-turn on Trevoh Chalobah’s future and is in talks with the Chelsea starlet over a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

Werder Bremen are matching Celtic’s offer for the Eredivisie’s leading scorer Georgios Giakoumakis. (Daily Record)