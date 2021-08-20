Paper Talk: Man Utd, Liverpool plans for Haaland take German twist

Potential Man Utd and Liverpool plans to trigger the release clause of Erling Haaland next summer have taken a German twist, while a possible Man City makeweight in a deal to sign Harry Kane has rejected Tottenham – all in Friday’s transfer gossip.

LEWANDOWSKI REVELATION HAS HAALAND CONSEQUENCES

Man Utd and Liverpool have suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Haaland in 2022 after Robert Lewandowski’s transfer revelation put Bayern Munich atop the queue.

The Polish hitman, 32, rocked Bayern on Thursday after news emerged he is seeking a new challenge.

Lewandowski would reportedly not do anything to jeopardise his relationship with the club. However, he has grown increasingly frustrated at their reluctance to sanction his exit.

With two years left on his contract and more lethal in front of goal than ever, Bayern have reportedly placed a £100m price tag on his head.

Whether the Bavarian club will stick to that lofty fee at the negotiating table, only time will tell. Nevertheless, the Express note acquiring such a clinical striker could be too good to turn down for Man City – should they fail to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham.

And if Lewandowski were to leave – either this summer or the next – Haaland would be Bayern’s ‘perfect replacement.’

The Norwegian is known to hold a release clause in his contract that will have Europe’s elite scrambling to trigger it next summer.

Per the Mirror, the buyout sum is reportedly set at €75million (£63.9m). However, Dortmund have successfully negotiated an increase on that amount by £12.7m – pending certain on-pitch requirements are met this season.

Nevertheless, that would still leave Dortmund vulnerable to the spending power of Premier League clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s previous connection with Haaland at Molde was believed to have left Man Utd well-positioned to strike a deal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were tipped by a German source to be the favourites to land the goal machine next summer.

But should Lewandowski depart, no one would be surprised to see Bayern scoop up their greatest rival’s best player once again.

MAN CITY MAKEWEIGHT REJECTS TOTTENHAM

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva, doesn’t want to join Tottenham as part of a deal to sign Tottenham captain Harry Kane. (The Athletic)

Man Utd winger Jesse Lingard will seek to leave Old Trafford unless he gets assurances he will play regularly. (The Times)

Man City must first sell a player before they can lodge a potentially decisive offer for Kane. (The Times)

Paul Pogba’s fast start to the season is reportedly down to private training sessions with NBA team the Miami Heat. (The Sun)

Marcus Rashford is recovering well from shoulder surgery and could be back as early as the end of August. (The Sun)

Leicester, Wolves and Spurs are eyeing a deal for PSV Eindhoven’s English winger Noni Madueke. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira is back in London, though he is one of three who is now for sale. (The Sun)

TUCHEL QUESTIONING CHELSEA TRANSFER

Chelsea have not given up in their efforts of signing Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde. However, a deal is likely dependant on first selling Kurt Zouma and Trevor Chalobah’s emergence has made Tuchel question whether Kounde is necessary. (The Express)

Watford have not received an approach for Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr this summer. They remain adamant the Liverpool-linked flyer is not for sale. (Watford Observer)

Gary Cahill will join Bournemouth following a medical on Thursday. (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi will have to wait for his PSG debut after Mauricio Pochettino said he would not rush the forward into action. (Daily Mirror)

Man Utd have reportedly identified Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni as a candidate to bolster their central midfield ranks. (Daily Star)

Celtic have agreed an initial fee of €2.5m (£2.14m) for Greece international Georgios Giakoumakis. He was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 26 goals. (Daily Record)

LIVERPOOL PREPARING CLUB-RECORD DEAL

Liverpool are prepping a new contract for Mohamed Salah. If signed, he will become the Reds’ highest paid player in their history. (The Athletic)

Sheffield Utd want Man Utd and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19, on loan. (Sky Sports)

PSG boss Pochettino expects Kylian Mbappe, to stay in Paris this season amid links to Real Madrid. (Eurosport)

Chelsea want to reward rising centre-back Trevor Chalobah with a new deal after his superb start to the season. (Sky Sports)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy to stay at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window despite unlikely links with Barcelona. (Express)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal have no interest in ex-Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton are in talks with Benfica over a £25m move for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22. (Daily Mail)

Watford have signed Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan on a 12-month loan (The Sun)

Southampton are weighing up a move for Everton full-back Thierry Small. The 17-year-oldcould leave Merseyside after reports surfaced he had rejected a new contract with the Toffees. (Hampshire Live)

Everton have made an approach to Barcelona over centre-back Samuel Umtiti. (Express, via Goodison News)