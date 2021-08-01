The representatives of Saul Niguez are due to fly to England to negotiate with Liverpool and Manchester United, while there is a four-way battle including Jurgen Klopp’s side and Arsenal for another midfielder – all in Sunday’s transfer gossip.

SAUL REPRESENTATIVES IN UK TRIP

Saul Niguez hopes to resolve his future in the coming week as his representatives flew to England amid links with Liverpool and Manchester United.

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror, who claim that Atletico Madrid have given the green light for his entourage to travel to negotiate with other clubs.

Saul looks likely to leave Atletico this summer, despite remaining under contract for another five years. While he would be willing to stay, he may be sacrificed by the La Liga champions.

Therefore, he will have to consider his options – which may push him towards the Premier League.

The Spain international has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United – essentially to replace Georginio Wijnaldum or Paul Pogba respectively.

Now, according to the Mirror, his representatives will travel to the UK on Monday to discuss a possible transfer to either club.

United lead race for Saul

Man Utd are said to be the favourites at present, which would seem to corroborate recent reports that he was just out of reach for Liverpool due to his asking price of up to £40m.

United may have to sell Pogba this summer if he does not sign a new contract. Saul is seen as the ideal replacement for the World Cup winner.

But his entourage are listening to proposals from both clubs, who each still have a decent chance of signing him.

The 26-year-old’s future should become clearer soon. He wants it to be sorted before either the La Liga or Premier League seasons kick off in mid-August.

Therefore, the upcoming week could be crucial, with his agents at work to find the right solution.

Saul has now accepted his fate at Atletico and is ready for a fresh challenge – which could either be in Manchester or on Merseyside.

ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL IN SANCHES BATTLE

Lille are open to selling Renato Sanches this summer for at least €35m. Liverpool and Arsenal are involved in a transfer battle with Barcelona and his former club Bayern Munich. (L’Equipe)

Paul Pogba will be entitled to a £15m pay-off if he leaves Manchester United this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

John Stones will sign a new contract with Manchester City, but there are doubts over whether Raheem Sterling will follow suit. (Sunday Mirror)

City, though, will not sell Sterling this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa will make a new bid for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to follow up agreeing a fee to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson has emerged as a target for Crystal Palace on loan. (Sun on Sunday)

MAN UTD YOUNGSTER SET FOR CHAMPIONSHIP LOAN

Sheffield United would like to sign Man Utd youngster James Garner on loan. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is on the radar of Turkish giants Fenerbahce. (Fotomac)

Wolves would like to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, but the Welshman is unsure about the destination. (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace, Burnley and Watford would like to bring Ademola Lookman back to England on loan from RB Leipzig. (Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa will accept Man City’s £100m offer for captain and playmaker Jack Grealish. (Sky Sports)

Villa have identified Todd Cantwell of Norwich City as their ideal replacement for Grealish (Sunday Express)

CANTWELL COST REVEALED

However, Cantwell will cost £40m as Norwich aim to avoid losing another key player upon their return to the Premier League. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United will open talks with Luke Shaw over a new contract to reward his resurgence. (Mail on Sunday)

Sead Kolasinac is in talks with Arsenal to terminate his contract. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City have opened talks over the possibility of signing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. (Pedro Almeida)

Transfer Chatter - Zouma moving across London, Real name Arsenal target price and Trippier keeping patient Kurt Zouma wants a move across London, Real name their price for Arsenal midfield target and Kieran Trippier playing a waiting game with Manchester United, all in todays transfer chatter.

Chelsea have been ruled out of the running for Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic – for now. (Fabrizio Romano)

Roma have given Arsenal a deadline of August 15th to accept their offer for midfielder Granit Xhaka. (Corriere Dello Sport)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Harry Kane will tell Tottenham he wants to leave for Manchester City in showdown talks next week. (Sunday Telegraph)

Mauro Icardi has denied he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain for a return to Serie A. (Goal)

Fulham are in negotiations with Flamengo to sign young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz for £6.8m. They also want to sign Swansea captain Matt Grimes. (Mail on Sunday)

Man Utd believe the confirmation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager for the long-term can convince Erling Haaland to join them. (Daily Star on Sunday)

Brighton have enquired about Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. (Mail on Sunday)