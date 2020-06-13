Paper Talk: Man Utd talks for £15m Norwegian seen as Saul alternative

Manchester United are considering a move for their fourth-choice midfield target, while Chelsea are nearing another £50m deal, according to Saturday’s gossip.

TOP GOSSIP: MAN UTD KEEN ON MATHIAS NORMAN

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of a deal to sign Norway midfielder Mathias Norman.

The Rostov star remains a talking point among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff as they look to beef up their midfield. United are keen on Saul Niguez and Donny van de Beek – but both come with hefty tags. Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso remains another option.

But a move for Normann would set them back an estimated £15million – and United’s scouts like what they see.

Normann was first mentioned as a United target ahead of the January window. And the Daily Express claims they have continued to track his progress ahead of a potential summer bid.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Brighton, but left without making an impact.

But he has impressed since moving to Russia. The defensive midfielder has made 30 appearances, scoring once and providing six assists.

Valued at £15m, he has also been linked with Valencia and Tottenham.

Rostov are reported to have identified Bologna’s Ghana international Godfred Donsah as his replacement.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea are confident they will be able to sign Ben Chilwell if they secure a Champions League place. (Daily Mail)

Leicester could lower their price to £50m for the full-back after he made it clear he wants to leave. (Evening Standard)

Juventus are open to selling Aaron Ramsey with Manchester United one of the potential suitors. Paul Pogba could be used as part of a swap deal (Daily Mail)

Everton are waiting on Nice to make an offer for Morgan Schneiderlin, but face a potential £17m loss on the Frenchman. (Daily Mail)

Dwight McNeil has been told by his father to forget about joining Manchester United or Leicester and remain with Burnley. (The Sun)

Chelsea are negotiating the final details of Timo Werner’s seemingly inevitable transfer from RB Leipzig. (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund believe they have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, the highly-rated young Birmingham City midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Kai Havertz is reportedly ‘open’ to the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer – although Chelsea still lead the race. (Daily Mirror)

Hugo Lloris has warned Manchester United to beware the return of Harry Kane. (Daily Mirror)