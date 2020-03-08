Manchester United are ready to spend the £87m asking price to sign a new midfielder, while Chelsea are planning a big-money raid on Barcelona, according to Sunday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD MAKE MILINKOVIC-SAVIC A PRIORITY SIGNING

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to go back in for long-term midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report.

The Serbian has long been on the Red Devils’ radar with Jose Mourinho first identifying the Lazio star as a priority target during his time in charge.

And, according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Sunday Mirror, United are ready to go back in for the classy schemer this summer – though his signing will not come cheap.

Milinkovic-Savic is in the form of his life this season, having scored five goals in 30 appearances, and generally running the show in the middle of the park for Lazio, who are dreaming of their first Serie A title in 20 years this season.

According to the report, Lazio rate the midfielder – contracted to the capital club until 2024 – at €100m (£87m) meaning United will have to come close to breaking their transfer record if they are to prise him away.

It’s believed Solskjaer sees Milinkovic-Savic as an ideal midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes, who has lit up Old Trafford since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January and has already become their most important player.

However, United won’t have things their own way, with PSG also reported to be preparing a move for the 25-year-old, while on Friday it was reported that Chelsea were also keen.

AND THE REST

Chelsea could move for Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen if he decides to leave Barcelona this summer (Sunday Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to splash out £80m on Inter Milan’s Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar in a bid to solve his defensive problems (Sunday Express)

Leeds will have to win promotion to the Premier League this season if they want to keep hold of highly-rated boss Marcelo Bielsa (Sunday Express)

Chelsea are closely monitoring Dean Henderson as they look to the Manchester United goalkeeper to solve their ongoing keeper issues (Sunday Mirror)

Tammy Abraham has turned down Chelsea’s latest contract offer (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are willing to allow Argentina striker Sergio Aguero to leave this summer if they fail to overturn their European ban (The Sun on Sunday)

Everton are plotting a summer move for Newcastle’s French winger Allan Saint-Maximin (The Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid are eyeing a new £70m effort to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are looking into buying a club in Scotland to get round a new FIFA rule (The Sun on Sunday)

Antonio Rudiger says he was made to feel like ‘an animal’ and ‘a liar’ after an investigation into alleged racist abuse against him by Tottenham fans was closed (Mail on Sunday)

Everton have strengthened their ties to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov by appointing the businessman’s nephew as sporting and commercial director of the club’s women’s team (Sunday Telegraph)