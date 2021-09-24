Paper Talk: Man Utd plotting £167m blockbuster double deal next summer

Manchester United are plotting a stunning double deal that could cost them £167million next summer, while Friday’s transfer gossip also claims that Tottenham are ready to renew their interest in signing a £60m attacker.

MAN UTD EYE MEGA DOUBLE DEAL

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing both Erling Haaland Declan Rice in a blockbuster double deal next summer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has made a stunning start to the season, scoring 11 times in just eight appearances. Indeed, he has now netted 68 goals in 67 outings for the German giants across all competitions.

A £67m release clause in the 21-year-old’s contract will become active next summer. That has sparked a mad scramble for arguably the hottest property in European football. Indeed, Liverpool are believed to be at the front of the queue for the Norwegian’s signature.

Dortmund have already admitted that they may have no choice but to sell, which has alerted a number of big hitters.

Rice, meanwhile, was strongly linked with the Red Devils over the summer but remained at the London Stadium. The Hammers are known to value the England man at £100m.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are keen on bringing both players to Old Trafford in what would be a stunning double deal.

Arsenal and Man Utd target to command enormous transfer fee Bayer Leverkusen will command upwards of £80 million for Arsenal and Manchester United target Florian Wirtz, as Anthony Martial is reportedly open to joining Spurs, while Mikel Arteta looks set to be backed in the transfer window again.

MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that “a season of capacity crowds, revenue up and staggered spending this summer would make it affordable to sign both next year” when asked about the pair during a Q&A.

Rice was outstanding as England reached the final of Euro 2020 and he has started the new campaign in similar fashion.

The 22-year-old still has three years left on his current contract, which puts West Ham in a strong position to command a high fee.

Indeed, United might have to break the British transfer record to land one of their top targets. That record was smashed over the summer, when Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for £100m.

PARATICI NOT GIVING UP ON STRIKER DEAL

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is already set for a 2022 swoop, renewing his interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Barcelona are weighing up a fresh move for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres next year after seeing a summer offer knocked back. (The Sun)

Manchester City are set to enter the race to sign Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal, who could cost them more than £60m and is also interesting PSG and Barcelona. (The Sun)

Barcelona will have to fork out £1.5m if they want to make current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez their next head coach. (The Sun)

Manchester United favourite Patrice Evra has moved a step closer to management after completing his UEFA coaching badges. (The Sun)

Reports in Germany suggest Naby Keita is set to give Liverpool a fresh headache by turning down the club’s initial offer of a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

BARCA JOIN RACE FOR ARSENAL STAR

Barcelona are set to join Atletico Madrid in making a cut-price offer for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in January. (Daily Star)

Marcus Rashford is targeting the Old Trafford date with rivals Liverpool in late October for his comeback from shoulder surgery. (Daily Star)

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial will reportedly be available for £40m in January after seeing his first-team chances fade in recent weeks. (Daily Star)

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly been contacted by Bayern Munich as he enters the final year of his Chelsea deal. (Daily Star)

Liverpool could yet move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. They were linked with a £20m bid in the summer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton were interested in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in the summer. They could now make a move for the 23-year-old in January when he enters the final six months of his contract. (Liverpool Echo)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Antonio Conte is not interested in taking over at Barcelona or Arsenal and is reported to be targeting an “exciting new project next season”. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are set to join the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer for what could be one of the fiercest transfer battles in recent history. (Daily Mail)

Everton could make a move for Serge Aurier following the departure of their highest-paid player James Rodriguez. (Daily Mail)

William Gallas finds it hard to believe that Arsenal paid more for centre-back Ben White than Manchester United were able to sign Raphael Varane for. (Daily Mail)

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barcelona and other leading clubs across Europe after impressing on loan with Walsall. (Daily Mirror)

Former Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is facing the sack after a poor start to the season in France with AS Nancy. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs star Kevin Nisbet has hinted that he is ready to sign a new deal to stay at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)