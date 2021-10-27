Paper Talk: Man Utd take Pochettino stance with deadline set on Solskjaer sack

Manchester United have installed Mauricio Pochettino as their No 1 target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while a Nuno Espirito Santo omission has thrust a Tottenham star’s future into doubt – all in today’s transfer gossip.

POCHETTINO TO SUCCEED SOLSKJAER IN THREE GAMES?

The dismal 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday has heightened the pressure on Solskjaer. The beleaguered Norwegian insisted he would not walk away from the job in the aftermath of the result, though the decision may be taken out of his hands.

A report from the Telegraph revealed Solskjaer is beginning to lose the backing of the United dressing room. Eric Bailly is understood to have openly challenged his manager following his selection snub against Leicester last week.

Widespread reports have linked out-of-work bosses Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane with the role, Should the trigger be pulled, United will likely target an elite level manager.

But according to the Daily Star, it is former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino that is their ‘No 1’ choice.

The Argentine currently manages PSG, but built his reputation through a stellar spell at the Tottenham helm in north London

The outlet claims Pochettino was in fact United’s ‘original’ plan to succeed Solskjaer with the Norwegian acting as a ‘bridge’ between Jose Mourinho and Pochettino.

However, United’s famous Champions League comeback victory over PSG in 2019 prompted Solskjaer’s permanent appointment, with Pochettino eventually taking the reins in Paris.

Reports have suggested Solskjaer’s position is safe for the time being. The support of Sir Alex Ferguson while visiting the club on Tuesday has eased the pressure somewhat. Additionally, Solskjaer reportedly retains the support of key United figures Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold.

However, the Telegraph claim Solskjaer could have as little as three matches to save his job.

That would take United to the next international break, at which point they will have a two-week block to take stock and make the necessary firings and hirings if they so desire.

United’s next three fixtures are Tottenham away and Manchester City at home in the league, with Atalanta sandwiched in the middle in the Champions League.

NUNO SNUB LEAVES TOTTENHAM STAR DANGLING

Tottenham star Dele Alli’s position in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans has been thrown into uncertainty with the midfielder set to be omitted from the squad to face Burnley on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool legend John Barnes has named Mo Salah as the best player in the world. But he still warned Liverpool to be careful offering him a new contract. (The Sun)

Newcastle are willing to make Erik ten Hag one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League. But the Dutchman is reluctant to leave Ajax. (Daily Mail)

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Jose Mourinho did not like him at Manchester United because he ‘played under Pep Guardiola’. He also claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic quit Old Trafford over the Special One’s style of play. (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard has been told to ‘put up’ with the reality that Carlo Ancelotti ‘prefers other players’ as the Real Madrid coach issued a warning to the Belgian amid his limited playing time at the Bernabeu. (Daily Mail)

BARCELONA HOPEFUL OF SNARING KLOPP

Barcelona retain hope of snaring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for doomed boss Ronald Koeman. (The Mirror)

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has insisted that there is ‘no update’ in regards to the midfielder’s ongoing contract situation at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, ignored manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being sent off in the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday and the Frenchman has stalled negotiations over a new deal with the club. (The Sun)

Manchester City have been linked with a transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong next summer. (The Mirror)

Arsenal are preparing to compete with Manchester City to secure the signing of 29-year-old Spain defender Sergi Roberto from Barcelona on a free. (Fichajes, via talkSPORT)

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM CLEAR TO SIGN ITALY STRIKER

Arsenal and Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of Andrea Belotti. Torino boss Ivan Juric announced the striker will not sign a new deal. (The Sun)

Arsenal are struggling to convince William Saliba that his future is at the Emirates. Accordingly, they could be forced to cash in on the young defender in the summer. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has effectively been given three games to save his job as Manchester United manager. (The Telegraph)

Real Madrid legend Marcelo intends to stay in Europe after his departure at the end of the season was announced. Leeds and Everton were linked the Brazilian over the summer. (TNTSports)

Barcelona have told French winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, he has one month to accept their latest offer to extend his contract. If he refuses, an English quartet are lining up to sign him. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Football agent Mino Raiola has been rejected by Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Italian was approached the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder to be his new representative. (Mike Verweij, via Express)

Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe could follow the England star to Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are eyeing a transfer raid on Birmingham City for the 16-year-old winger. (The Sun)

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is still set to go ahead in January 2022. That’s despite some parts of the Cameroon tournament needing ‘urgent attention’ just months ahead of its kick-off. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs interested in River Plate’s Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 21. (CalcioMercato)

David Beckham is frustrated with former teammate Phil Neville after his struggles at Inter Miami continued. (The Sun)