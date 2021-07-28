Paper Talk: Man Utd stars make Pogba plea, but successor talks underway

Manchester United lay the foundations for a Paul Pogba successor amid calls for him to stay, while Joe Willock has Champions League interest – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYEING POGBA SUCCESSOR

Manchester United’s transfer team are a significant way through a deal for a Paul Pogba successor amid the club’s stars pleading for the midfielder to stay, reports claim.

Pogba’s future is up in the air with only one year left on his deal at Old Trafford. However, he has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract and wants a new challenge elsewhere. As such, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as potential transfer suitors, but are only willing to pay around £45million.

According to The Sun, Marcus Rashford – among other players – have been pleading with Pogba to commit his future to the Red Devils.

A source reportedly told the newspaper that the group of United players “have been doing everything” to try and talk Pogba round. They feel that they would be losing a “genuine world-class talent” if he moved on.

Meanwhile, Eurosport journalist Dean Jones has revealed on the Football Terrace podcast that United’s transfer team – led by football director John Murtough – have already taken significant steps towards signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The reporter said amid supposed interest in Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez: “I just haven’t heard a lot about Saul Niguez personally.

“So it’s hard for me to asses that one. So I’d say because of the information I’ve had, and it all depends on your sources, I know for a fact that they do like Neves, that they’ve been working on it in the background and it’s reasonably far down the line.

“And if they do want to progress with it they can, because the foundations have been laid.”

United have already signed Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle hope to get a decision from Arsenal over Joe Willock’s future by the end of the week. (Daily Mail)

However, Monaco have shown interest and would offer the midfielder Champions League football. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester City are ready to make an opening bid of £75million for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, but Villa have no interest in selling. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea could sacrifice defender Kurt Zouma after registering interest in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, the Blues will consider offers of over £40million for striker Tammy Abraham. (Sky Sports)

BARCELONA JOIN ROMERO HUNT

Barcelona are preparing to make a bid for Tottenham-linked Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. (Sportitalia)

Barca are also closing in on agreeing a new contract with exciting youngster Ilaix Moriba. (Goal)

West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira is considering his future because of a £12.8million bid for his services. (ESPN)

Liverpool have withdrawn interest in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa because they deem him too expensive. Furthermore, Juve have agreed to sign him permanently from Fiorentina next summer. (Sky Sports)

But the Reds are readying a bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who could be available on a cut-price deal. (Daily Star)

ARSENAL REGISTER STRIKER TRANSFER INTEREST

Arsenal have registered interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United will likely only make more additions to their squad based on Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba’s futures. (The Telegraph)

But Raphael Varane’s arrival from Real Madrid has made fellow United centre-back Eric Bailly question his future. (ESPN)

West Ham are waiting to see if Red Devils centre-back Phil Jones will sign on a contract based on incentives. (Eurosport)

Mamadou Sakho has left Crystal Palace to form part of Montpellier’s new-look defence. (The Sun)