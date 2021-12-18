Two Manchester United stars are set to lead a January exodus at Old Trafford, while Newcastle terminate a loan deal – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MARTIAL, LINGARD COULD LEAVE MAN UTD

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are the headline names who are most likely to leave Manchester United next month, according to a report.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has inherited what he has admitted is too big a squad. As such, he could look to trim his ranks down and work with a core set of stars.

Attack is one particular area where United have a plethora of options. Jadon Sancho arrived as the club’s marquee summer signing for £73million, before Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

United also have Martial, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Lingard, who can play further forward. According to the Daily Mirror, Lingard and Martial will ‘lead the exodus’ at Man Utd next month as Rangnick looks to offload some of his players.

Rangnick has agreed to let the duo go in January, if interested parties can meet their valuations. The Red Devils want £20million for Lingard and £30million for Martial.

However, the newspaper notes that, with Lingard’s contract only having six months left to run, United could struggle to find a buyer for that price next month when he will be available for free at the end of the season.

United could also struggle to sell Martial for £30million, after paying an initial £36million for him in 2015.

In any case, the France international’s agent has stressed that his client wants out in January. England international Lingard, meanwhile, has interest from West Ham and Newcastle.

However, Rangnick is not willing to let go of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who reportedly has interest from Ajax.

Despite Henderson’s lack of game time, Rangnick does not want to have 35-year-old Tom Heaton as his only deputy to David de Gea.

Newcastle have decided to terminate the loan deal for Matty Longstaff at Aberdeen following a lack of game time. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds have suffered a transfer blow following Reading midfielder John Swift’s decision to stay at the Royals. (Reading Chronicle)

Nevertheless, Whites chief Victor Orta plans to sign two new midfielders next month. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are willing to let Nathaniel Phillips leave in January, but they want £15million for his transfer. (The Athletic)

The agent of Christian Eriksen has said that the midfielder is in good health and dreams of a return to football, following the termination of his Inter contract. (Daily Mail)

Everton are closing in on a deal for Dinamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko amid a rift between Rafael Benitez and Lucas Digne. (Daily Mail)

In fact, the Toffees could sell France international Digne if they receive a suitable offer for him in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle have received advice to move for wantaway Man Utd striker Martial to beef up their firepower. (Transfer Window podcast)

However, Juventus are pondering a loan move for the Frenchman until the end of the season. (The Sun)

Across Manchester, meanwhile, City’s Ferran Torres is Barcelona head coach Xavi’s top transfer priority. (Sport)

But Barca will likely have to sell to buy, with Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho attracting Premier League attention. (Daily Express)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has compared Harry Kane‘s importance to Spurs to that of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

The Reds have invited rising MLS star Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty for a trial, but other top clubs across Europe are also monitoring his situation. (Liverpool Echo)

Man Utd and England forward Marcus Rashford is open to moving to Barcelona. (Sport)