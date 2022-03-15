Paper Talk: Man Utd plot big response to Man City raid with Harry Kane transfer ‘reignited’

Man Utd could fight fire with fire by signing Harry Kane this summer, while Newcastle have been touted as the next destination for the reigning LaLiga player of the year – all in Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD BACK IN FOR HARRY KANE

Manchester United have ‘reignited’ their interest in Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and could partner him with his “role model” Cristiano Ronaldo under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, per reports.

United have made no secret of their desire to freshen up their forward line in the summer. With Cristiano Ronaldo now 37 and Edinson Cavani 35, interim boss Ralf Rangnick described the decision to buy a younger centre-forward as “obvious”.

Cavani will likely depart as a free agent this summer, and questions persist over whether Ronaldo’s long-term future remains at Old Trafford. Indeed, the thought of the Portuguese icon playing in the Europa League is a strange one.

However, according to the Mirror, Man Utd are plotting to partner Ronaldo with Spurs ace Harry Kane in a truly fearsome one-two punch.

The outlet states United have ‘reignited’ their pursuit of Kane in response to a looming Man City swoop. Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to be the favourites to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Bringing Kane to the red half of Manchester would be a perfect riposte.

A second Mirror report also adds fuel to the fire when revealing Kane’s past admiration for Ronaldo.

Two factors in United’s favour over Harry Kane

After a 1-1 draw between Tottenham and Real Madrid in 2017, Kane said post-match: “I asked for [Ronaldo’s] shirt. He’s a big role model of mine, watching him when I was growing up.”

The report also states United’s chances of landing Kane could be boosted if Mauricio Pochettino is installed at the helm. At present, the Argentine is the favourite to succeed Rangnick in the summer.

Barcelona give Man City Erling Haaland boost Erling Haaland to Manchester City looks likely as Barcelona pull out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker

However, it’s acknowledged prising Kane away from Spurs will not be straightforward.

Man City tried to sign Kane on multiple occasions last summer. Daniel Levy stood firm on his lofty valuation, leaving City empty handed despite reportedly bidding far north of £100m.

Furthermore, Kane’s recent comments regarding current Spurs boss Antonio Conte suggest he is content with his current station.

But if City do indeed secure Haaland’s signature, it now appears United will do all they can to respond in kind with Kane.

NEWCASTLE LINKED WITH LA LIGA PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Atletico Madrid ace Jan Oblak could be on the move this summer, and a report has detailed why Newcastle are the obvious choice.

The Slovenian stopper, 29, has long been lauded as one of the world’s top goalkeepers. Indeed, Oblak won the LaLiga Player of the Season last year – a rarity for goalkeepers.

However, Oblak’s current contract expires in 2023 and speculation over a summer move is beginning to swell. If Atletico are unable to tie him down to fresh terms, a sale with a year to go makes more sense than letting him walk for free 12 months later.

Now, Goal run the rule over where Oblak could go, and name Newcastle as a potential landing spot. That stems from previous Oblak comments talking up the Premier League and tentative talk of a future transfer entering the media of late.

“The Premier League has strong teams, maybe the strongest,” Oblak, who speaks fluent English, told BBC Sport in April 2021. “I don’t know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play in I could play well.

“I have now been in Spain for seven years. Let’s see. I’m still young and I still have some years in front of me. The most important thing for me is the hope that I do not have a lot of injuries, and then we’ll see.”

Atletico firebrand Diego Simeone is reportedly reluctant to sever ties with Oblak. He previously termed his stopper the “Messi of goalkeepers”.

However, the financial lure of generating a large fee may force the club’s hand. And Goal suggest Newcastle are the clear choice from England. That notion comes from each of the traditional top six not requiring a new goalkeeper at present.

Alisson, Ederson, David de Gea and Edouard Mendy are all established at their respective clubs. Aaron Ramsdale has done nothing but impress since moving to Arsenal. While Hugo Lloris signed a new deal at Tottenham in January.

Newcastle may therefore be the only remaining English club that can muster the finances to afford Oblak. However, the Slovenian has intimated he would only join a club that were challenging for top honours.

As such, Newcastle may be reliant on the lure of greater financial reward changing Oblak’s mind.

TOTTENHAM TARGET DESTINED FOR SOUTH AMERICA?

Spurs are facing an uphill struggle to reunite Antonio Conte with Arturo Vidal after the Chilean’s latest comments.

Vidal is expected to part ways with Inter Milan this summer. At 34, Vidal is no longer a regular starter. Though his combative display in Inter’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield last week suggested there’s plenty of fight left in the midfielder yet.

Tottenham had been mentioned as a potential landing spot. Vidal could’ve been seen as an ideal and dependable back-up to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the engine room.

However, Vidal has now suggested his time in Europe is coming to an end amid links with a move to Brazilian side Flamengo.

“Maybe it’s time to finish my European chapter and I dream of playing for Flamengo. I love Flamengo, I’ll play for them one day – I will do my best”, he told TNT Sports (via Fabrizio Romano).