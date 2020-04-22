Paper Talk: Solskjaer to sell Mourinho favourite amid five-man clearout

Manchester United are looking to sell one of Jose Mourinho’s final signings at Old Trafford among a five-man clearout, while Chelsea are looking to swap a pair of £50m-rated keepers, according to Wednesday’s paper gossip.

MAN UTD READY TO SHOW DIOGO DALOT THE DOOR

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for defender Diogo Dalot, according to reports.

The Portuguese full-back was one of the final signings Jose Mourinho made at Old Trafford, but has struggled badly to make an impact and finds himself further down the pecking order due to the excellent form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And having been restricted to just one Premier League start this season, The Sun claims Dalot is fighting for his future and struggling to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he is worthy of a long-term future at the club.

The 21-year-old cost £19m from Porto in summer 2018 but has struggled during his time at Old Trafford and the paper claims he will be sold when the transfer window opens if a suitable offer comes in.

And despite his lack of action during his time at Old Trafford – the Portuguese has just 33 appearances to his name over close to two seasons – it’s reported that United have set his price at somewhere between £30m – £35m. That seems a tad ambitious to us!

Even so, his lack of impact at Old Trafford will come as a surprise to former manager Mourinho, who believed he had signed United’s right-back for the next decade after praising his displays during the latter months of his reign.

Speaking after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal just a matter of weeks before his sacking, Mourinho said: “Diogo was fantastic and I think Gary Neville must be thinking now we have right back for the next 10 years.”

But Dalot, contracted to United until summer 2023, has also been hampered by injury problems this term and has seen Wan-Bissaka excel this term.

As per the report, Solskjaer is also willing to sell Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Chris Smalling and Andreas Pereira should suitable bids come in.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea are still keen to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and could include current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga in a swap deal (Daily Star)

Real Madrid have conceded they will not be able to sell Gareth Bale because his £650,000 weekly wage is highly unlikely to be matched by any other team after the coronavirus crisis ends (Daily Star)

Everton have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Cengiz Under with Roma willing to discuss a swap deal for Moise Kean (Daily Express)

Newcastle’s prospective new owners have identified Mauricio Pochettino as their No 1 target to replace Steve Bruce as manager (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal remain hopeful of agreeing wage cuts with at least two of three players who have thus far rejected their advances (Daily Mirror)

RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner could be preparing for a move to the Premier League by taking English lessons, with Liverpool and Chelsea both interested in the 24-year-old (Daily Mirror)

League One and Two clubs are set to back a radical plan to revert to regional leagues in a bid to stay afloat after the coronavirus crisis concludes (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez are diminishing after the Spanish club demanded no less than his buyout clause of £135m (Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate has been warned England might have to play three games in two-week international breaks next season as part of FIFA’s plans to revive the global football calendar (Daily Mail)

Lee Charnley will leave his role as Newcastle United managing director after a handover period once the club’s new owners complete their takeover (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have offered £62m flop Luka Jovic to Napoli in a bid to drive down the price for their target Fabian Ruiz (Daily Mail)

Arsenal stars ‘felt pressured’ into taking pay cuts with head coach Mikel Arteta ‘leaning’ on young players who feel they cannot say no to him (The Sun)

Arsenal could claim an unlikely Champions League spot next year with UEFA being pushed to use coefficient scores to decide which teams play in their 2020-21 competitions (The Sun)

Chelsea are close to signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Brazilian having given the transfer his go-ahead (The Sun)

The World Health Organisation has reportedly recommended to UEFA that all football is suspended until the end of 2021 to avoid the threat of a second, potentially worse, pandemic (The Sun)

Roma have agreed deals with Manchester United and Arsenal to keep loanees Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan beyond June 30 (The Sun)

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hinted at a move to Major League Soccer, saying he’s a fan of the league (The Sun)

Real Madrid are now set to keep Gareth Bale for another season. The Wales winger looked certain to leave the club because of his uneasy relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane (The Sun)

Loris Karius has complained to FIFA and wants his loan contract with Besiktas ripped up after the Turkish club failed to pay his wages (The Sun)