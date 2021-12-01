Manchester United keep tabs on a goal-hungry star in Belgium turning heads in the Premier League, while Tottenham set a £10million asking price for a fringe player – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE SERGIO GOMEZ

Manchester United joined Everton and Southampton in sending scouts to watch goal-hungry Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez last Saturday, according to a report.

The Sun has claimed that the Premier League trio had officials observe the defender as he scored twice to help Vincent Kompany’s side beat RSC Charleroi 3-1 in the Belgian top flight.

Gomez is only in his debut season since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, but he has had an instant impact. Indeed, he has contributed five goals and seven assists in 16 league games.

While left-back is his favoured position, he has also started on the left of midfield and at right-back.

His high-energy style and desire to contribute to attacks put him in the same bracket as a host of star players United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has worked with in the past, such as high-impact midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Gomez, 21, is also a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He left there in 2018 for Dortmund, who sent him back to Spain with Huesca on a two-year loan in 2019.

Nevertheless, he has maintained ties with his home country due to his presence on the international stage.

Ralf Rangnick to raid former club RB Leipzig for Amadou Haidara Manchester United will reportedly watch Amadou Haidara in his next two matches for RB Leipzig as Ralf Rangnick puts a deal for the midfielder at the centre of his immediate plans, with more updates on Declan Rice and Aurelian Tchouameni.

Gomez has played six times for Spain’s Under-21s, netting four goals. As such, The Sun has claimed that Spain boss Luis Enrique is keeping tabs on his progress.

The newspaper adds that Anderlecht want to keep hold of their star player, but could face a battle to do so again next summer.

United have enjoyed the attacking traits of their left-back, Luke Shaw, especially last season and for parts of this season. One pundit has backed Rangnick to work with United’s full-backs and improve their attacking contributions.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Celtic will have to pay £10million if they want to sign Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he chose to sign Saul Niguez, following the Atletico Madrid loanee’s lack of action so far. (Daily Mail)

Tuchel has also issued a contract ultimatum to defender Andreas Christensen, whose deal runs out next summer. (The Telegraph)

England manager Gareth Southgate is keeping tabs on Wolves defender Max Kilman following his fine form this season. (Daily Mail)

Molineux boss Bruno Lage has insisted that his side have a plan for the January transfer window. (The Independent)

GREALISH OPENS UP ON VILLA EXIT

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has said that he will not celebrate if he scores upon his return to Aston Villa on Wednesday. (The Telelgraph)

However, City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he may only get a limited role at Villa Park due to an injury doubt, amid an “emergency” in his squad. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford are all targeting a move for Rangers’ Joe Aribo. (The Sun)

Tony Cascarino has said that Liverpool should look towards Aston Villa’s John McGinn as the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson. (The Times)

Reds forward Mohamed Salah has revealed that he quit Chelsea to find his football level. What’s more, he said that the Blues wanted him to change his game. (Daily Mirror)

PAPER TALK – BURNLEY TAKE FIRM TARKOWSKI STANCE

Burnley will not allow defender James Tarkowski to leave in January, following renewed transfer interest from West Ham. (Football Insider)

Ralf Rangnick must convince an FA panel of his coaching credentials as part of Manchester United’s recruitment process. Nevertheless, United expect him to take charge of Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on the appointment. Indeed, he hailed Rangnick’s experience both in the dugout and as a sporting director. (Daily Mirror)

Further down the line, though, Italy manager Roberto Mancini is a wildcard United option for a permanent coach. (The Telegraph)