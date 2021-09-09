Manchester United are looking to sign one of the world’s elite stars to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea are looking to sign an AC Milan star, while Thursday’s transfer gossip claims Marc Overmars has made a decision on a return to Arsenal.

KYLIAN MBAPPE WANTED BY MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United are making ambitious plans to pair Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream attack, claims a report.

United stunned the footballing world by reuniting with Ronaldo in the closing days of the summer window. His signing adds to their stunning list of attacking options. Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood as well as Ronaldo to choose from.

However, they are not stopping there with director of football John Murtough sensing a big opportunity with Mbappe.

The France superstar saw a summer move to Real Madrid fall through after PSG rejected a mammoth bid worth around £189m.

The player will now be eligible to make a free transfer switch next summer, unless he agrees a new deal in the meantime.

However, he can negotiate with overseas clubs from January 1. And the Daily Express reports United are hoping to be first in the queue to speak with his agent.

Citing Spanish transfer expert Eduardo Inda, who claims United remain hopeful Mbappe can be convinced to sign a pre-contract agreement at Old Trafford.

While he believes a move to Real looks most likely, Inda suggests a change of mind could be on the cards.

And he reckons the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford could prove a big lure.

Inda also suggests Chelsea could also look to come into the picture for Mbappe with a huge financial package.

CHELSEA JOIN HUNT FOR FRANCK KESSIE

Chelsea are planning to replace Jorginho with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie at the end of the season, claims a report. (Daily Express)

Harry Kane has revealed an incident involving England defender Harry Maguire and Poland’s Kamil Glik has been reported to the Football Association. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid reportedly already hold a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland next summer. (Daily Express)

Manchester United hope to be able to call on Jadon Sancho against Newcastle on Saturday with the winger being pictured back in training. (Daily Star)

DAVID LUIZ SET FOR BRAZIL RETURN

David Luiz is reportedly set to return to Brazil after being released by Arsenal this summer, turning down a move to Marseille. (Daily Star)

The government is considering relaxing its red list restrictions for Premier League footballers in a bid to ease the escalating club versus country crisis. (Daily Telegraph)

Gareth Southgate will go into the final year of his contract as England manager before discussing a new deal. (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League is hopeful the 11 players banned from playing this weekend after failing to appear for their international sides will be allowed to take to the field. (Daily Mail)

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as his stock grows. (Daily Mail)

ZOUMA IN THE MONEY

Kurt Zouma is now West Ham’s highest-earner following his move to the London Stadium. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham may have as many as seven absentees for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)

Oldham are banning their own supporters from buying tickets for the next two matches. (Daily Mail)

Napoli could be missing four players for their Europa League trip to Leicester due to the UK Government’s travel restrictions on red-list countries. (Daily Mail)

Ronald Koeman has dismissed Miralem Pjanic’s claims he disrespected him at Barcelona by ignoring him. The Dutch boss merely insists he just had better players to select ahead of him. (Daily Mail)

Fulham face losing their talented teenage attacker Fabio Carvalho, with Real Madrid keeping close tabs on him. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Marc Overmars insists he’s happy as Ajax’s techincal director, dismissing claims he’s closing on a return to former side Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Timo Werner is in line for a reunion with former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror)

Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to be the next big superstar claims Paul Pogba, with Manchester United very much keen on the Monaco midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Ronald Koeman has raised eyebrows by declaring Barcelona have a better pressing and structure now Lionel Messi has departed. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will come calling for Sevilla ace Youssef En-Nesyri to replace ageing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Daily Mirror)