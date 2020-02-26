Manchester United are ready to sign two Valencia players this summer and could move for three other LaLiga stars, while one Man City star has dropped a tease about playing alongside Lionel Messi, according to Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD WATCHING FIVE LA LIGA STARS

Manchester United are looking to make a series of raids on Spain this summer after sending scouts to check on no less than a quintet of La Liga players on Saturday.

That’s according to El Diario Vasco, who, via the Daily Express, claim United representatives were in attendance to watch Real Sociedad’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Valencia.

The report claims United officials were keeping a close eye on Los Che duo Ferran Torres and Carlos Soler, who have exit clauses of £36m and £45m respectively. It’s claimed United are willing to meet the exit clauses to sign the duo and hope to bring them to Old Trafford in a combined £81m deal.

And it seems United are not stopping there, with the report stating that Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, striker Alexander Isak and former Tottenham and Chelsea target Willian Jose are all on United’s radar too as they look to strengthen their squad next season.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to ship out a number of players he doesn’t seem as being part of his long-term plans with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, as well as big-names Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez all likely to be moved on.

It’s also believed United are not currently planning to turn Odion Ighalo’s loan at the club into a permanent deal, unless the Nigerian proves himself a must-buy addition. Eric Bailly, meanwhile, is another who has long-term doubts over his future.

And it’s claimed those sales, together with the £150m already at Solskjaer’s disposal, will give United the funds to reinvest in a squad he hopes can mount a more sustained push for a top-four finish next season.

AND THE REST

Alexis Sanchez is set to return to Manchester United this summer with Inter Milan unhappy with the Chilean’s performances (Daily Star)

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has said he would love to play with Lionel Messi amid speculation the Premier League champions could face a mass exodus of their star players (Daily Star)

Manchester United are monitoring Gent’s exciting young forward Jonathan David (Daily Mail)

Arsenal may be open to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola has reminded his Manchester City stars of past refereeing misfortunes to create a siege mentality against Real Madrid (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are planning to welcome back legendary boss Arsene Wenger and former fans’ favourite Santi Cazorla back to the Emirates for a farewell match ahead of next season (Daily Mail)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could remain at AC Milan even if the club do not qualify for the Champions League next season (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s ‘Philippe Coutinho clause’ means Barcelona would have to pay the Reds £225m to sign Senegal midfielder Sadio Mane (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed the financial firepower to spend Manchester United out of their slump after the damaging cost of their Champions League exile was revealed (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to try and relaunch contract negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are hopeful of finalising a deal to sign Jack Grealish this month ahead of a summer transfer, according to reports (The Sun)

Euro 2020 could be under threat from the coronavirus crisis, a senior UEFA official has admitted (The Sun)

Lukasz Fabianski has apologised for costing West Ham victory at Liverpool (The Sun)

The FA’s attempts to bring in laws allowing temporary concussions substitutes are set to be dashed (The Sun)

Real Madrid are targeting South American talent to unearth the ‘galacticos’ of the future (Daily Telegraph)

Championship clubs are to hold crunch talks tomorrow in an effort to thrash out a proposal for new financial rules (Daily Telegraph)

Wealthy football clubs will have to pay tax on money raised from player testimonials following changes by HM Revenue & Customs (Daily Telegraph)

The Hillsborough Family Support Group is to disband this year with Anfield to host one final memorial service for the 96 victims (The Times)

Sean Longstaff admits he had his ‘heart set’ on a loan move to Rangers before his Newcastle United breakthrough (The Scottish Sun)