Paper Talk: Defining Man Utd breakthrough as Murtough strikes £68m gold

Manchester United make a crucial breakthrough in the transfer hunt for two key targets, while Jesse Lingard has a big new European suitor – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD CLOSE TO VARANE, TRIPPIER

Manchester United have ‘all but done’ deals on the table for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier, according to a report.

United football director John Murtough and his team have identified the Real Madrid centre-back and Atletico Madrid full-back, respectively, as key transfer targets in this summer’s transfer window. The former has been wanted as Harry Maguire’s long-term defensive partner, with Trippier eyed to offer more attacking threat than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Both deals have been in the pipeline for some time, but according to the latest from The Sun, the transfers are close to being sealed.

Indeed, United expect to confirm the arrivals of Varane and Trippier by the end of next week.

The Old Trafford club will pay Madrid £50million for Varane, as Los Blancos buckled from their £60million valuation. That is because the France international has only a year left on his contract and did not want to renew.

What’s more, the centre-back’s representatives have struck a five-year deal for their client.

Meanwhile, The Sun adds that United have reached the ‘closing stages’ of an £18million deal for Trippier.

The transfers will take the club’s spending to more than £140million this summer, following the arrival of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Atletico Madrid have interest in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, as the battle for his services heats up. (90min)

That follows AC Milan placing last season’s West Ham loanee on their list of transfer targets. (Ekrem Konur)

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has revealed an exciting early link-up with Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made a first offer for Houssem Aoaur, but Tottenham could still trump them in the transfer chase. (Le10 Sport)

Pressure is growing on the Premier League to revise their use of VAR, after UEFA’s low-intervention model worked at Euro 2020. (Daily Mail)

Juventus are gearing up to firm up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. (The Sun)

But fellow City forward Riyad Mahrez has reiterated his commitment to Pep Guardiola’s cause. (Daily Mirror)

Everton could offload up to six senior players this summer as manager Rafael Benitez eyes a squad rebuild. (The Telegraph)

Meanwhile, the Toffees are close to signing 16-year-old English striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

Brentford are closing in on a club-record, £13.5million move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (The Sun)

Newcastle’s top priority remains the capture of Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)

But Magpies boss Steve Bruce could get his man – at least on loan – after the Gunners told Willock he is free to go. (90min)

Southampton feel reluctant to do business with Tottenham over a deal for star striker Danny Ings. (Evening Standard)

Spurs could still do a deal for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. However, they would have to pay his £26million release clause. (The Athletic)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants club bosses to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Fichajes)