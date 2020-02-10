Manchester United plan to raid Portugal again with three pricey targets in their sights, while Liverpool are growing increasingly interested in a Benfica striker, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD READY TO DELVE INTO PORTUGUESE MARKET ONCE AGAIN

Manchester United are planning to make further forays in Portugal to supplement their side this summer and following the big-money capture of Bruno Fernandes.

After a lengthy pursuit, United eventually brought in Fernandes last month in a deal that could earn his former side Sporting Lisbon €80million.

And according to O Jogo, [via Sport Witness] United are turning their summer recruitment drive back towards the Primeira Liga – and this time United have stars of both Porto and Benfica in their sights.

Of particular interest to United is Benfica’s talented 22-year-old centre-half Ruben Dias, who has been linked with United before. It’s claimed the Red Devils are seeking a long-term partner at the heart of defence for captain Harry Maguire and believe the Portugal international fits the bill. Dias, however, won’t come cheap with the player having a €66m exit clause in his contract.

His arrival will likely clear the path for Chris Smalling to make a permanent move away from the club this summer, having impressed while on loan at Roma.

United are also reported to hold a growing interest in his Benfica teammate Rafa Silva, who scored 21 times from 44 appearances last season and he could be targeted as a long-term successor to Juan Mata, who could return to Spain.

However, with doubts emerging over Jesse Lingard’s future at Old Trafford, it could be the England man whom is cast aside after a disappointing run of form over the past two seasons.

However, it’s claimed it was the performance of Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira that has most caught their eye in recent months. The 27-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a stellar campaign for Sergio Conceicao’s side, helping them to second in the table and producing several eye-catching displays in the heart of the midfield. He was at the heart of everything good Porto did on Saturday evening as Benfica were defeated 3-2, with Oliveira earmarked as a modest replacement for Paul Pogba, who surely looks set to move on.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are considering an approach for Carlos Vinicius, having sent scouts to watch the attacker score twice for Benfica in their 3-2 defeat to Porto on Saturday (O Jogo)

Manchester City are ready to rival Man Utd in any move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer – and won’t be deterred by his huge €150m asking price (Don Balon)

Arsenal are monitoring Le Havre midfield prospect Pape Gueye after his impressive form in Ligue 2 – and want the teenager in a €20m summer swoop (Estadio Deportivo)

Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, insists Juventus’ interest in the player is real – but says his first choice is to stay at Stamford Bridge (Tutto Juve)

Barcelona have been in contact with Juventus to offer the Italians first refusal on Philippe Coutinho, who could be allowed to leave for just €90m this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Rumours are growing in the Italian media that Juventus could sack Maurizio Sarri and recall former manager Max Allegri, who remains under contract (La Repubblica)

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Ivan Zamarano is confident Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal will join Inter Milan this summer (Radio Cooperativa)

Inter Milan are reportedly lining up a medical for goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, who is available on a free as they fear No 1 Samir Handanovic could be out for some time with a finger fracture (Corriere dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic conceded AC Milan “stopped playing, stopped believing and stopped pressing” as they let slip a 2-0 lead to lose the derby to Inter 4-2 (Sky Italia)

New Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen was bowled over by his first Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro, stating: “You don’t get that atmosphere in the Premier League.” (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Luca Pellegrini will be return to Juventus from his loan spell at Cagliari at the end of the season and be offered the chance to cement his place as the club’s first-choice left-back (Calciomercato)

Juventus will look to sell Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window after just 12 months in Serie A – and making themselves a huge profit on the former Arsenal man (Calciomercato)

Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez has confirmed the club are anticipating a bid from Barcelona for striker Angel Rodriguez in the coming weeks (Sport)

Real Betis defender Emerson insists he is not thinking of his future with Barcelona with the Brazilian poised to move to the Nou Camp officially at the end of the season (Marca)

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid will count on Gareth Bale during the final months of the season after the Welshman was handed a surprise start in Sunday’s 4-1 victory at Osasuna (Marca)

Sofyan Amrabat has revealed he decided to join Fiorentina in a €20m January transfer because he “was convinced by their project” (Algemeen Dagblad)

Serie A sides Roma and Napoli are considering a summer move for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have reportedly won the race for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who looks set for a €40million summer move away from the Dutch giants (Voetbal Nieuws)