Kylian Mbappe could be heading to Liverpool with the Reds devising a cunning transfer plan, Tottenham are ready to push hard to sign a Leeds star, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims a surprise favourite has emerged for Philippe Coutinho.

LIVERPOOL HAVE A PLAN TO LAND MBAPPE

Liverpool are making plans to land Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The French icon, 22, is widely tipped to become the game’s pre-eminent star as time winds down on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe already operates around the one goal per game mark despite his young age and has become both his club and country’s most important player.

However, with around 10 months remaining on his deal at PSG, speculation over a headline-grabbing exit has begun to swirl.

Reports over the weekend have once again suggested a summer move to Real Madrid are on the cards.

And widespread reports suggest a move to the Bernabeu is the one that floats Mbappe’s boat the most.

However, the Daily Mirror, citing the Transfer Window Podcast, insists the Reds cannot be discounted. They state Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards is willing to budget for his “substantial” wages if they can agree a free transfer next summer.

That’ll also likely mean Liverpool keeping their transfer powder dry between now and next summer. Indeed, only more departures look to be on the cards.

Liverpool exits likely

And having sold the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi, more exits could be on the way. Indeed, Edwards wants to offload Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri too this summer. And having lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free, the Reds will save thousands each month on wages.

Furthermore, one of their big names in Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane could also be offloaded next season to make roon for Mbappe.

And while Liverpool won’t make a bid for the player now, they are willing to slug it out with Real Madrid if Mbappe’s deal expires.

And it seems PSG are already making plans for life after Mbappe, with strong links to Cristiano Ronaldo.

TOTTENHAM KEEN ON MOVE FOR BAMFORD

Leeds United plan to ward off Tottenham interest in Patrick Bamford by agreeing a new long-term contract with the forward. (Daily Telegraph)

Harry Kane hopes Manchester City will finally push ahead with a fresh British-record bid to try to sign him this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton and Bournemouth are tracking free agent Gary Cahill following his exit at Crystal Palace in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham. (Daily Telegraph)

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to Tottenham despite the north London side having a bid accepted. (Daily Express)

PREM TRIO CHASE PAPE SARR

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all are keen on 18-year-old Metz midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies will join Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal. (Daily Mail)

Ronald Koeman admits Barcelona would ‘prefer’ to have Lionel Messi but praised his team’s effort after their 4-2 victory against Real Sociedad. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan fans have defaced another mural of former striker Romelu Lukaku after his £97.5m move to Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

LIVERPOOL ROW BREWING OVER BRAZILIANS

Liverpool face another club v country row with Brazil with Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson all called up for key matches. (Daily Mail)

Lazio are emerging as favourites to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option for a permanent £25m deal. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal remain hopeful of signing Martin Odegaard following a reduction in Real Madrid’s asking price. However, the two clubs remains apart over their valuations. (Daily Star)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri suggests he’s happy with his midfield options, leaving Liverpool or Arsenal free to move for Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli. (Daily Star)

Barcelona are looking to sign one of Arsenal attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. (Daily Star)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Burnley are favourites ahead of Hertha Berlin to sign Maxwell Cornet, having made an offer of £12m plus extras for the Lyon winger. (The Sun)

Blackburn are likely to sign centre-half Philippe Sandler on loan as Manchester City look to further his playing experience. (The Sun)

Blackpool are making a late bid to hijack young Manchester United defender Ethan Laird’s loan move to Swansea. (The Sun)

Ireland winger James McClean is a target for local rivals Wigan and Bolton. (The Sun)

Virgil van Dijk claims he’s jumped some mental hurdles following his return to action for Liverpool after 10 months out with anterior cruciate ligament damage. (The Guardian)