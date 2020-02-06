Jose Mourinho has already struck a €35m transfer agreement for Tottenham this summer, while a long-time Liverpool target is wanted in a €50m deal by their rivals, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM AGREE SUMMER SIGNING OF CENGIZ UNDER

Roma winger Cengiz Under has reportedly promised Jose Mourinho he will sign for Tottenham this summer in a reported €35m deal – but only if the club qualify for the Champions League.

That’s according to Turkish paper Gunes, which claims Mourinho has already held talks with the Turkey star over a summer move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has endured an injury-hit campaign with the capital club – but it’s claimed Mourinho remains determined to bring him to London.

And according to Gunes, Under has given Mourinho his word he will sign for Spurs this summer should Tottenham continue their upward momentum and overhaul Chelsea in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

It’s claimed Mourinho has struck the deal now, subject to the Champions League condition, as he believes Under is destined to become far more in demand after Euro 2020, where he is expected to be a leading light for Turkey.

And it’s said Mourinho thinks a Tottenham attack next season of Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Heung-min Son and Under can only make them stronger.

Under has struck 16 goals and grabbed 11 assists in his 82 appearances for Roma since joining them in the summer of 2017 for £12million and has 19 caps for Turkey.

Paulo Fonseca’s team are sat fifth in Serie A but are level on points with Atalanta above them in the race to reach the top four.

AND THE REST

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti made an ambitious €50m move to sign former Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski from Napoli in January – only to see his efforts rebuffed. However, the Toffees boss could make a fresh play for the attack-minded Pole this summer (CalcioNapoli24 TV)

Juventus are in contact with Mino Raiola over a summer deal for Manchester United star Paul Pogba – but are banking on the Red Devils accepting an offer of between €90m – €100m (Calciomercato)

Liverpool will be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer after Adrian told Jurgen Klopp he wants to join former club Real Betis this summer – with the German not standing in his No 2 keeper’s way (Estadio Deportivo)

The agent for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed the Italy international is open to a summer reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus (Tuttosport)

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to sign for Leicester ahead of Arsenal this summer, with the Serie A giants prepare to let him leave for €20m with just 12 months left on his deal come June (Calciomercato)

Getafe have opened the door for Barcelona to sign Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez as an emergency replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan made a late play to try and beat Man Utd to the signing of Odion Ighalo – but were put off by the Shanghai Shenhua striker’s wage demands (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack has backed Bayern Munich to win the race to sign Kai Havertz this summer – in news that will spell bad news for Philippe Coutinho. The €100m-rated Bayer Leverkusen star is also wanted by Liverpool and Man Utd (Sport 1)

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli has claimed controversial president Massimo Cellino convinced him to sign and snub a rival approach from Hellas Verona (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has denied reports that his side attempted to butt in on Manchester United’s deal to sign Bruno Fernandes (Sport)

Toni Kroos has hinted that his current contract at Real Madrid will be his last and says he could retire when it expires as he’ll be 33 (Sportschau Club)

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to full training and is confident of facing Liverpool in the Champions League this month (Cadena Ser)

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri is the “No 1 tranfer goal” for Juventus this summer (Calciomercato)

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani is Barcelona’s preference for signing a new striker this month (Deportes Cuatro)

Chelsea declined the opportunity to cash in on Willian, instead running the risk of losing the player for free in the summer after rejecting a €22m bid from Barcelona in the latter days of the January window (Yahoo Brasil)

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin insists he will “never regret” moving to Juventus – and hopes his form this season can earn him a place in Italy’s Euro 2020 squad (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Parma have officially announced that 32-year-old Ivorian forward Gervinho, formerly of Arsenal, has been removed from their squad and made to train on his own after a number of disciplinary issues (Corriere dello Sport)

Lokomotiv Moscow striker Fedor Smolov turned down a move to Manchester United in favour of a loan spell at Celta Vigo, the Russia international has revealed (Faro de Vigo)