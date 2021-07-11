Paper Talk: Mourinho plotting £68m revenge signing for Tottenham target

Jose Mourinho is ready to rival Tottenham in the chase for a Porto winger who has a £68m release clause, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims Rafa Benitez could raid his old club Newcastle for a £50m maverick.

MOURINHO WANTS £68M TOTTENHAM TARGET

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to jump ahead of old club Tottenham in the race to sign winger Luis Diaz.

Antena2 claims that Spurs are among a number of clubs interested in signing Diaz from FC Porto this summer.

The north London club are said to have been tracking the 24-year-old attacker since his days at Atletico Junior and while Mourinho was still in charge.

The Colombia international joined Portuguese giants Porto from the Colombian club in the summer of 2019.

However, Tottenham are not the only club who are interested in signing Diaz, with Inter Milan also keen – along with Roma.

The report states that Mourinho would love to scupper Tottenham’s hopes of landing Diaz. That is after he suffered an embarrassing exit from the club on the eve of the Carabao Cup final.

The player will not come cheap, however. Antena2 adds that Diaz’s release clause at Porto is €80million (£68.34m).

But there is some hope that a cheaper fee of around £45m could be negotiated.

Diaz scored six goals and added five assists in 16 league starts for Porto last season. He also scored two goals in four Champions League starts last term.

RAFA CHASING NEWCASTLE MAVERICK

Rafa Benitez risks upsetting the Newcastle fans who idolised him, if Everton make a £50m move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin. (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is eyeing up a move for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara. (Sunday Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain could be plotting a stunning swoop for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal are already negotiating with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves, according to reports. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea and Manchester United will be monitoring Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. (Sunday Express)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are considering a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmannand Saul Niguez. (Mail on Sunday)

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been told by Barcelona that he will only play a supplementary role next season after joining from Manchester City this summer. (Mail on Sunday)

QUARTET IN DAMSGAARD BATTLE

Tottenham, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing Mikkel Damsgaard this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is going back to old clubs Arsenal and Nice to sign Eddie Nketiah and Kasper Dolberg. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea have declared an interest in Tottenham target Jules Kounde and may try to hijack Spurs’ efforts to sign him. (Sun on Sunday)

Ambitious Burnley will make a shock £13m bid for Lyon’s speedy star Maxwel Cornet. (Sun on Sunday)

Brentford are ready to bid for Liverpool’s forgotten man Harry Wilson and throw him a Premier League lifeline. (Sun on Sunday)

Emile Smith Rowe will sign a new five-year deal with Arsenal despite interest from Aston Villa. (Sun on Sunday)

Harry Maguire has forged an unlikely friendship with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini. (Sun on Sunday)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Celtic have knocked back a stunning offer from Brentford worth a possible £15m for unsettled Kristoffer Ajer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have opened talks with Stade Rennes starlet Brandon Soppy, according to reports. (Scottish Sun)

Serie A side Cagliari have reportedly had a lowball offer knocked back for Alfredo Morelos amid interest from Porto. (Sunday Mail)

Wantaway Kristoffer Ajer will reportedly stay at Celtic this season despite pleading with the club to allow him to leave Parkhead. (Sunday Mail)

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Olivier Ntcham is fully on board with his Celtic revolution. (Sunday Mail)