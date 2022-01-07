Newcastle are ready to raid Premier League rivals West Ham for centre-back Issa Diop, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Liverpool are set to block a January exit for goalkeeper Loris Karius.

TOON TIPPED FOR DIOP DEAL

Newcastle are reportedly set to table an opening offer of between £8million and £10m for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

With Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna currently on the sidelines, the 24-year-old is currently enjoying a prolonged run in David Moyes’ side.

However, the cash-rich Magpies are looking to strengthen defensively – having already landed Kieran Trippier from Atletic Madrid.

Eddie Howe’s men have already tabled a £30m offer for Lille defender Sven Botman, although the Ligue 1 champions are not willing to sell.

Sevilla star Diego Carlos was next on their list, with a £25m bid knocked back over the past 48 hours.

And now L’Equipe (via the Daily Express) states that Newcastle are set to place a bid for Diop ‘in the coming hours’, as they look to make it third time lucky.

West Ham struggling with Lucas Digne demands Lucas Digne won’t be going to Newcastle but West Ham are struggling to meet the wage demands of the player

Diop faces tricky dilemma

Whether that bid is successful remains to be seen, however, especially with Diop crucial to the Hammers at this time.

As for the player himself, Diop has a big decision to make over his future.

The former Toulouse star found himself sat on the bench before the injuries to Zouma and Ogbonna and could return there when the duo are available again.

To that end, he could decide on a move for regular game time, although it would be to a club still in the relegation zone.

New manager bounce or still flatlining? Rating the starts of Rangnick, Conte, Gerrard…

RUTHLESS REDS TO BLOCK KARIUS EXIT

Liverpool may block a transfer for Loris Karius this month because they are reportedly not willing to pay out on the final few months of his contract. (Daily Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo will quit Manchester United if the club’s next managerial appointment is not to his liking. (Daily Star)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is keen on a reunion with Rafael Benitez at Everton. (Daily Star)

Newcastle have stepped up their pursuit of attacking players with Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke under consideration as strikers and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell of interest to play as a number 10. (Daily Telegraph)

Donny van de Beek’s lack of playing time at Manchester United is in part down to struggles in training and a lack of physicality in his play. (Daily Mirror)

Lucas Digne is ready to hold off moving from Everton in January, dealing boss Rafael Benitez a blow in his efforts to bring in funds for new signings. (Daily Mirror)

BARCA RIVAL ARSENAL FOR LILLE STAR

Barcelona are ready to join Arsenal in the race to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. (The Sun)

Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a new contract worth £500,000 per week. (The Sun)

United have also made signing a midfielder their No.1 priority this summer – with Declan Rice top of their wishlist. (The Sun)

Newcastle have made a £25m offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos but were quickly rebuffed by the Spanish club. (The Sun)

Michail Antonio has signed a new deal with West Ham, committing him to the club until the summer of 2025. (The Sun)

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been told by ruthless Rafa Benitez to find a new club. (The Sun)

Millwall are not willing to let Jed Wallace leave the club during January despite intense interest from Leeds and Turkish side Besiktas. (The Sun)

NEWCASTLE READYING MARTIAL MOVE

Newcastle are monitoring Anthony Martial’s situation at Manchester United because of a need to replace injured striker Callum Wilson. (Daily Mail)

Ralf Rangnick fears he has not got the time or influence to solve Manchester United’s troubles before his job as interim manager ends in May. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United did not approach Antonio Conte over their managerial vacancy because of fears over his micro-coaching style and how it would go down with their current squad. (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere has warned Jesse Lingard against leaving Manchester United to rejoin West Ham this month – urging him to remember he is at a ‘big club’. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are reported to be in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

Stephen Glass has warned clubs interested in Calvin Ramsay that Aberdeen will not be railroaded into selling the highly-rated right-back late in the transfer window. (The Times)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Newcastle want a cut-price move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after seeing their offer for Lille’s Sven Botman rejected. (The Times)

Rangers will offer pre-contracts to John Souttar and Danilho Doekhi this month. (Scottish Sun)

Vitesse Arnhem centre-back Danilho Doekhi has admitted Rangers would be a tough team to turn down because of the passion of the Ibrox support. (Scottish Sun)

Ismaila Soro has emerged as a January target for New York Red Bulls. (Scottish Sun)

Dundalk are closing in on a deal to sign Dundee United defender Mark Connolly. (Daily Record)

Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly is a target for Tranmere Rovers and Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)