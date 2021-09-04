Manchester United are making plans to move on a first-team regular in January, Wolves plan to keep a star man in wake of Tottenham interest, while Saturday’s transfer gossip is linking an Italy legend with the Arsenal manager’s job.

ANTHONY MARTIAL TOLD MAN UTD DAYS ARE OVER

Anthony Martial will prove the biggest victim of Manchester United’s summer recruitment drive and his exit at Old Trafford is likely, claims a report.

United had already paid £73m to boost their attack with the signing of Jadon Sancho when the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo emerged. While he’s not necessarily a player they needed, the chance to sign him for a bargain fee – and deny Man City – was a chance they could not refuse.

United quickly sold Daniel James to Leeds to make room in their squad. However, the Daily Mirror believes the club also want to sell Martial in August.

The United forward was the subject of late interest from PSG and Lyon, with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s late intervention blocking his sale.

And while he’s been involved in all three of their Premier League games so far, they reckon the writing is now on the wall for Martial.

Ronaldo is likely to be used as their cental striker this season. With Mason Greenwood now showing he has what it takes to play as a No 9, it’s Martial who will suffer.

Manchester United Transfer Window Review Our review on Manchester United's transfer window activity.

Club chiefs now reportedly see Greenwood as a more reliable source of goals. And with Edinson Cavani also on the books, United know Martial is a very saleable asset.

As such, the club will look to move him on – possibly as soon as January. He earns £200,000 a week at Old Trafford and a lack of game time going forwards will mean his sale makes sense from a financial perspective.

ARSENAL LINKED WITH ANDREA PIRLO

Andrea Pirlo has sent Arsenal fans into frenzy by posting pictures of himself in London and enhancing claims he could replace Mikel Arteta. (The Sun)

Wolves are planning to make Adama Traore their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal amid interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (The Sun)

Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and will make a fresh bid to sign the 30-year-old in the January window. (The Sun)

Arsenal flop Shkodran Mustafi hopes to revive his career after sealing a free transfer to Levante. (The Sun)

Tottenham new boy Emerson Royal reckons he was forced to quit Barcelona against his will. (The Sun)

Thomas Tuchel will promote Chelsea youngster Xavier Mbuyamba into first-team training, with a debut drawing closer. (Daily Express)

SAUL CONFUSED BY ATLETICO SALE

Saul Niguez admits to feeling puzzled by Atletico Madrid’s decision to loan him to Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Juventus chiefs are keen to tie Paulo Dybala to a new deal after earmarking the Argentine as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement. (Daily Express)

Middlesbrough’s Marc Bola has been charged by FA over a social media post made when he was 14. (Daily Star)

Arsenal flop Lucas Torreira admits he was desperate to return to Italy with Fiorentina as it’s ‘where I’m happiest’. (Daily Star)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Glen Johnson reckons Chelsea will be ‘kicking themselves’ over their failure to finalise a deal for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. (Daily Star)

Takehiro Tomiyasu says his move to Arsenal wouldn’t have gone through without help from Japan boss Hajima Moriyasu. (Daily Mirror)

Granit Xhaka should ‘get the Covid jab’ according to Jose Mourinho with the Arsenal star admitting he’s not been vaccinated, having recently got coronavirus. (Daily Mirror)

Nabil Fekir has broken his silence and revealed the real reason why his Liverpool transfer collapsed back in 2018. (Daily Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus as ‘something of a failure’ and the player is ‘selfish’, claims Tuttomercatoweb’s editor. (The Times)