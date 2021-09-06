Tottenham are growing in confidence that a high-level midfielder swap will happen in January, Aston Villa are chasing a Juventus man, while Monday’s transfer gossip details Arsenal fears over the loss of a star on a free transfer.

KESSIE, NDOMBELE SWAP DEAL ON CARDS

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to push ahead with plans to move unwanted midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on in January.

The midfielder is the club’s record signing, having joined in a £53.8m switch from Lyon in 2019. He endured an up-and-down time under Jose Mourinho – but it seems he’s not fancied by Nuno, who has phased him from the picture.

That has led to claims that the midfielder has ‘no way back’ at Tottenham under the Portuguese coach.

And according to reports in the Italian media, Tottenham have greenlighted plans to offer Ndombele in a straight swap deal for Franck Kessie.

The Milan midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, having refused all offers of an extension.

Milan do not want to lose him for free, with both Spurs and PSG both linked.

However, Calciomercato claims officials from both clubs see sense in a potential January swap. They claim the potential deal is moving closer to reality given it would solve both clubs’ issues with the two players.

The article claims Juventus are also monitoring developments around Kessie, but seem ready to walk away amid Tottenham’s swap proposal with Ndombele.

ARSENAL FEAR NKETIAH WILL LEAVE ON A FREE

Arsenal are facing the prospect of losing Eddie Nketiah for nothing having failed to negotiate a summer exit for the striker. (Daily Mirror)

One third of English Football League clubs have decided to stop taking a knee against racism and are aiming to find alternative methods to show their support. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa will look at a deal for Juventus’ versatile American star Weston McKennie in the next window. (The Sun)

Jules Kounde’s transfer to Chelsea was blocked by the Sevilla board because they demanded Chelsea meet his £68m release clause. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery is close to joining newly-promoted Serie A side Salernitana with the veteran star now a free agent. (The Sun)

QPR are asking a stunning £12m for keeper Seny Dieng, having seen off interest in him. (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku has declared it is ‘useless’ to compare him with Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo. (The Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola turned down the chance to sign Saul Niguez on Deadline Day. (Daily Star)

Arsenal have received an official offer from Besiktas for midfield outcast Mohamed Elneny, according to reports in Turkey. (Daily Star)

Mohamed Elyounoussi has spoken of his delight at returning to Southampton following his two years on loan at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing the Blues hard to sign Germany winger Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich. (Daily Express)

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is being linked with a move to Istanbul Basaksehir. (Goal)