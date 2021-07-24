Liverpool intend to offer Mo Salah a new deal despite his advancing years, while Manchester City’s move for Jack Grealish has taken a huge step forward, all in the papers.

SALAH CONTRACT PLAN

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is on the “Liverpool shortlist,” while the Reds will try and tie Mo Salah down to a new deal, claims a report.

The Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst claims the club intend to keep Egypt star Salah. There has been plenty of bluster about his potential sale this summer.

The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in 2023, but despite his advancing years the club are planning on a renewal.

Michael Edwards has been reluctant to offer new contracts to players touching 30 and Salah will hit that mark next summer.

“Liverpool are looking to reward Salah with a new contract at some stage in the near future,” said Gorst.

Salah scored with regularity once again last season, but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both endured down years. Diogo Jota provided more than adequate depth, but getting a tune out of fellow depth pieces Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi is becoming increasingly difficult.

As such, the pair have both been linked with exits this summer. And should the duo depart, Liverpool will need to find a replacement capable of pressuring their regular starters.

Per the Athletic, that man could be West Ham winger Bowen after they revealed he is on Liverpool’s ‘shortlist of attacking targets.’

And now Gorst says the 24-year-old, who notched eight goals and five assists as the Hammers secured their second highest Premier League finish last year “is one of a number on a shortlist”.

“That does not always mean that Liverpool are moving heaven and earth to bring the player to the club though. They always have shortlists.

“Like last year, a four-man left-back list was drafted before Kostas Tsimikas got the nod. Diogo Jota was on a three-man list alongside Jonathan David and Ismaila Sarr. There’s interest, but we’re a long way from Bowen pitching up at Anfield just yet,” said Gorst.

GREALISH AGREEMENT

Jack Grealish is edging closer to a massive move from Aston Villa to Man City after agreeing personal terms (Football Insider)

Harry Wilson sat out of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win over Mainz on Friday because he’s on the verge of a move to Fulham (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain will allow Rafinha to leave after confirming the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum (Calciomercato)

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Manchester United's pursuit of Leon Goretzka, a possible triple deal for Tottenham Hotspur, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and possible incomings for Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Denis Zakaria is attracting interest from Italy with Juventus keen on adding the defensive midfielder to their ranks (Calciomercato)

Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma are both interested in landing Sardar Azmoun (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Patrick van Aanholt is ready to swap the Premier League for Turkey after agreeing to terms with Galatasaray (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG sporting director Leonardo is keen to tempt Moise Kean back to the Parc des Princes this summer (Le 10 Sport)

Chelsea are poised to submit a £130m bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 22, after owner Roman Abramovich gave his blessing to proceed with what would be a club-record deal. (Football Insider)

Inter Milan are demanding at least £102.5m from Chelsea for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, if the Blues are unable to sign Haaland. (Metro)

KANE LATEST

Manchester City say reports they have agreed a £160m deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane are nonsense. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham maintain they have no intention of selling the 27-year-old England captain this summer. (Football London)

Kane remains confident that Tottenham will let him join Manchester City this summer (The Times)

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Kane of £350,000 a week and are willing to bid as much as £120m. (Star)

Manchester United anticipate a formal approach from Paris St-Germain this summer for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Telegraph)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, has told PSG he does not intend to sign an extension to his contract, which runs to 2022, and wants to leave the club this summer or next. (AS)

Rennes’ France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga favours a move to Spain after talks between Manchester United and the 18-year-old’s representatives were described as “not encouraging”. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona believe if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, leaves Juventus this summer, the Italian club would be willing to take their France forward Antoine Griezmann on loan, with an option to buy the 30-year-old. (Sport)

Barca president Joan Laporta says the club “value Antoine a lot” but “there’s a market for Griezmann” and the Spanish club are “open to all proposals”. (Goal)

Arsenal will not be offering a new contract to 30-year-old French striker Alexandre Lacazette and are inviting bids of about £15m for their former record signing to help fund a move for 23-year-old Chelsea and England forward Tammy Abraham. (Sun)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has reiterated the club’s desire to sign England Under-21 midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal but says the Magpies are waiting for the Gunners and 21-year-old to make a decision about his future. (Sky Sports)

Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, 41, says he was “shocked and surprised” he was linked with becoming Everton manager before Rafael Benitez’s appointment and that such a prospect “is never a possibility”. (ESPN)

BAILEY SNUB

Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a £30m offer from Aston Villa for 23-year-old Jamaica winger Leon Bailey. (Football Insider)

Manchester City’s 24-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus tops Juventus’ list of summer targets. (Calciomercator – in Italian)

Juve are also set to relaunch their attempts to sign 23-year-old Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Mail)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala’s agent is to hold talks with Juventus about a new deal for the 27-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with the Serie A side. (Calciomercato)

South American clubs Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Club America have all shown interest in Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal, but the 34-year-old Chile midfielder wants to play for one more European club before returning to Colo-Colo to finish his career. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

MILAN CHASE ZIYECH

AC Milan are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech on loan, with the Morocco international wanting to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel’s plans moving forward. (Daily Mail)

Brentford have announced the signing of midfielder Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea on a four-year contract, continuing the exodus of young players from the club. (Daily Mail)

Everton and Crystal Palace are weighing up moves for Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have signed 35-year-old defender Paul McShane to play for and coach the club’s U23s side.

Barcelona have set themselves an end date of August 15 to get their financial issues sorted and to have Lionel Messi’s new contract signed and delivered to La Liga.

In-demand Jonson Clarke-Harris is interested in joining Rangers amid a host of teams across Europe circling around the free-scoring Peterborough striker. (Daily Record)

Ukrainian winger Marian Shved has left Celtic after two-and-a-half years of Parkhead limbo. (Daily Record)

BRIGHTON CHASE EDOUARD

Brighton are poised to step up their interest in Odsonne Edouard and are ready to launch a £20m bid for the Celtic striker. (Scottish Sun)

Chelsea-linked striker Sasa Kalajdzic has dealt a blow to the Blues’ aspirations of a summer deal by talking up a new contract with Stuttgart. (Kleine Zeitung)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez could reportedly be on his way to Atalanta BC as part of a deal for Cristian Romero (Gianluigi Longari)

Paul Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract at Manchester United (Sky Sports)

