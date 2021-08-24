Paper Talk: Liverpool in position as PSG change stance over superstar

Liverpool could make a sensational last-week move for Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain get nervous over losing the striker for free next summer, while Spurs are looking for a winger, all in the papers.

PSG COULD SELL MBAPPE

Kylian Mbappe has turned down Paris Saint-Germain’s latest contract offer, according to a report.

The latest proposal made by PSG to the 22-year-old striker is a new five-year contract, plus the option of a year with an increased salary. But his new deal would only see him as the third highest paid player at the club behind Lionel Messi and Neymar.

RMC Sport though say Mbappe has turned down the proposal and remains “cold” with sporting director Leonardo.

PSG though are understood to be be desperate to avoid losing Mbappe for free next summer. And their stance may well be changing with a week to go of the summer window.

The Ligue 1 club have a week to get a big fee for the player, who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Real Madrid are Mbappe’s prime suitors, but for all their admiring glances, they have yet to come to the negotiating table.

PSG though could still sell to a Premier League club and Liverpool have been long since linked with the France international.

Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the attacker and is understood to have a “direct line” with him. The Reds are even believed to have approached the player earlier this summer.

And RMC state that: “Only one club has manifested itself in concrete terms in recent weeks and it is English.”

That is understood to be Liverpool, even though the Reds are not named in the report.

PSG have even lined up a replacement. They will pursue Everton frontman Richarlison if Mbappe moves on, according to Mundo Deportivo.

TOTTENHAM CHASE JUVE MAN

Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have begun with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side keen on a move for Weston McKennie (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid’s decision to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal was part of their plan to raise funds to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. (The Sun)

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign former Newcastle midfielder Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla but there is also interest from PSV Eindhoven and West Ham. (The Sun)

Lazio are close to agreeing on a deal with Croatia midfielder Toma Basic (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Arsenal will listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and will not stand in the Gabon striker’s way if he expresses a desire to leave the club before the transfer window deadline. (Telegraph)

LEVY WILL NOT RELENT OVER KANE

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not drop his valuation of England striker Harry Kane and could even refuse a British record bid of close to £150m from Manchester City for the 28-year-old. (Telegraph)

The Gunners are determined to support under-pressure manager Mikel Arteta following defeats in the opening two games of the Premier League season. (Mirror)

Arsenal want to revive their interest in England full-back Kieran Trippier, but need Atletico Madrid to lower their £34m asking price for the 30-year-old. (Sun)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a contender to become Arsenal manager if the club decide to sack Mikel Arteta. (Telegraph)

TRAORE INTEREST FROM SPURS

Tottenham are in talks with Wolves over a potential deal for Adama Traore and look set to complete a deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Pape Sarr from Metz. (The Guardian)

Wolves have rejected a bid from Tottenham to take Spanish winger Adama Traore, 25, on loan. (Times)

Chelsea are considering a late loan move for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, while the Blues have offered new contracts to central defenders Antonio Rudiger, 28, of Germany and Denmark’s Andreas Christensen, 25. (Telegraph)

England midfielder Declan Rice plans to turn down any offers of a new contract from West Ham as the 22-year-old feels he is being priced out of a move this summer. He has three years left on his current deal and the Hammers have an option to extend that by a further year. (Times)

Chelsea are hopeful of signing French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla with the 22-year-old said to have a £77m release clause in his contract. The two clubs had hoped Blues centre-back Kurt Zouma, 26, could be included in the deal only for the Frenchman to reject the chance to join the La Liga side. (90Min)

Manchester United remain interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, but feel the France international would prefer to move to Paris St-Germain or a Spanish club. (ESPN)

HAMMERS EYE BAMBA

West Ham are looking at Lille’s French midfielder Jonathan Bamba, 25, as a possible alternative to signing England international Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. (Express)

Crystal Palace are prepared to pay £10m to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, but the Gunners are holding out for closer to £20m.(Athletic)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, is close to joining Fiorentina on loan with the Uruguay midfielder having spent last season at Atletico Madrid, where he helped Diego Simeone’s side win La Liga. (football.london)

Willian will leave Arsenal on a free transfer to join Corinthians in his homeland, with talks at an advanced stage. (Mail)

WOLVES WANT MOORE

Wolves are ready to make a £7m bid for 29-year-old Cardiff City and Wales striker Kieffer Moore. (Football Insider)

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is ready to consider a loan move to a Championship club. The 29-year-old English centre-back having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. (Football League World)

Newcastle United and West Ham could compete with Burnley to sign Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet from Lyon. (90Min)

Burnley have made a £15m bid for 24-year-old Cornet, which would be paid across five instalments. (Sky Sports)

Everton have had a bid for England youth forward Daniel Jebbison turned down by Sheffield United. Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds are also interested in the teenager. (TEAMtalk)

Leicester and Southampton are interested in Middlesbrough’s English right-back Djed Spence, 21. (Football League World)

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek faces an uncertain Netherlands future under Louis van Gaal’s new regime. The incoming boss plans to trim his squad to 22 or 23 and likes to work with a smaller group. (The Times)

LIVERPOOL WANT PATTERSON

Liverpool are set to battle with rivals Everton for the prized signature of young Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson. (Scottish Sun)

Mikel Arteta plans to field a strong Arsenal line-up against West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday. He wants to try to ensure a straightforward win and relieve the pressure on him. (The Times)

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green is set to turn down the chance to represent France at U21 level. He wants to play for England, having been born and raised for his first four years in Colchester. (Daily Mirror)

Samuel Umtiti will stay at Barcelona as they’re unable to find a buyer or anyway to terminate his £131,000-a-week contract. (Daily Mail)

Celtic and four teams from the Premier League are monitoring Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith. (Scottish Sun)

Inter have met with Torino over a possible move for striker Andrea Belotti (Sky Sport Italia)

