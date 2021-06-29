Tottenham Hotspur are battling two London rivals and another Premier League side for a striker Fabio Paratici knows well, while Manchester City have made an offer for a Spain legend – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

PREM QUARTET BATTLE FOR PROMISING STRIKER

Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are all interested in Inter Milan starlet Martin Satriano, according to the Daily Mail.

Satriano is yet to make his senior debut for Inter and there is now a chance he will never play for their first team. Despite his clear potential, the Italian champions may have to sell him due to their precarious financial situation. That could lead to a Premier League move.

According to the Mail, four English clubs are interested in the Uruguayan striker. Three are based in London – Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham – while Everton would like to take him to Merseyside.

At the age of 20, Satriano may still be a youth player but is more than ready to step up. Therefore, any of his Premier League suitors could offer him some kind of first-team role.

For example, Tottenham are braced for the potential departure of Harry Kane this summer. They would likely need a more high-profile replacement for the England captain, but Satriano could help them in the long-term.

June 28 Transfer Chatter - Manchester United begin French midfielder talks, England starlet's new contract and Manchester City to move for Barcelona forward. Manchester United will open talks with one of the world's most exciting youngsters, England star to fend off interest with new contract and Manchester City could sign a forward from Barcelona to replace Sergio Aguero, all in today's transfer chatter.

The presence of former Juventus director Fabio Paratici at Tottenham may encourage them to speed up their pursuit. The managing director is well aware of Satriano’s exploits at Primavera 1 (under-19) level.

Satriano to solve striker issues?

But they face strong competition from Arsenal, West Ham and Everton, all of whom want to strengthen up front.

Arsenal could sell Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer, so would need more depth up front. West Ham are yet to replace January sale Sebastien Haller and Everton are also looking for further competition up top.

Satriano scored 14 goals from 25 Primavera 1 games last season, also adding eight assists. His form earned him the honour of being named the best forward in the league.

Now, he wants to showcase his talents on a bigger stage, and that may be in the Premier League.

MAN CITY MAKE RAMOS OFFER

Manchester City are one of three clubs to have made an offer to Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. The soon-to-be free agent is now reflecting on his options. (ESPN)

Rennes have denied that Manchester United have made an offer for Eduardo Camavinga, nor have anyone else. (Metro)

Chelsea want to keep Marcos Alonso despite him attracting interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Norwich City are close to signing Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle and Lille will go head to head for the loan signing of Arsenal defender William Saliba. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are keen on Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and are in talks over the transfer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are weighing up a potential move for Barcelona midfield flop Miralem Pjanic, who also has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Juventus. (The Sun)

MLS OPTION FOR BALE

The agent of Gareth Bale has confirmed that Tottenham have no chance of extending his loan from Real Madrid into a second season. (Evening Standard)

LA Galaxy are one of five clubs to have joined the race to sign Bale from the Spanish giants, where he remains under contract for another year. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Leicester City are among the admirers of Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, who is starring for Italy at Euro 2020. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Jamaica are trying to get Mason Greenwood to switch international allegiance from England, as he is still eligible for them despite being capped by Gareth Southgate. (Daily Telegraph)

Southgate could set England up with a back three in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash with Germany on Tuesday night. (Daily Mail)

Alan Irvine could change his role at West Ham from assistant manager to director of football. (Football Insider)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Rui Patricio’s imminent exit from Wolves is moving closer with Roma nearing an agreement to sign the goalkeeper. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are refusing to back down in their pursuit of Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe despite having two bids rejected. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez from Everton or Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. (Tuttosport)

Manchester City player Ko Itakura has emerged as a target for new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record)

Barcelona could offer a two-year extension to Sergi Roberto’s contract, which expires in 2022. (Marca)

Aston Villa and Norwich want to sign AFC Wimbledon’s teenage goalkeeper Matthew Cox. (Football Insider)