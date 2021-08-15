Fabio Paratici is set to pull off a trusted transfer trick and bring a major star to Tottenham, Philippe Coutinho is up for grabs on the cheap, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims Arsenal are ready to offer a massive package to an Inter Milan star.

INSIGNE DEAL ON CARDS FOR TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are reportedly set to win the race to sign Napoli sensation Lorenzo Insigne – but any deal will be on hold for now.

The attacker has been a Napoli player for his entire professional career, some early loan spells aside. Now 30 years old, he has earned his place in their club folklore. However, they have been worrying about his time with them potentially ending.

Only one year remains on Insigne’s contract and the two parties are yet to come to an agreement. The club captain wants a payrise, whereas Napoli want him to lower his salary.

That has led to speculation linking him with Tottenham.

Everton too, whom boss Rafa Benitez knows well, have also been linked.

However, the Sunday Express reports that a move to Tottenham looks the most likely option. Citing reports from Italy, they claim managing director Fabio Paratici is ready to offer Insigne the wages he craves. However, any approach will be made next summer with Insigne available on a free transfer.

That will mean the player seeing out the final year of his deal before departing on a free transfer. And they claim Paratici has already made it clear that he wants to speak with Insigne over the move as soon as he’s eligible to do so from January 1.

Insigne will reportedly sign a pre-contract agreement to join Spurs next summer.

The Express points out that signing top players on frees is a tactic that Paratici has used to his advantage over the years. Whilst at Juventus, he lured a number of big names for nothing, including Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Kingsley Coman and Dani Alves.

And there’s no doubt that signing Insigne on a free would also be seen as a major coup.

ARSENAL IN HUGE OFFER TO LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Arsenal are planning a huge contract offer for Lautaro Martinez as a huge push is made to lure the Argentine forward from Inter Milan. (Sunday Express)

Ben Davies is heading to Sheffield United on loan for the season – without starting a game at Liverpool. (The Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham are being assured they can rely on Harry Kane to play against Manchester City on Sunday. (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United signing Raphael Varane has taken the No 19 after Phil Jones allegedly refused to give up his No 4 shirt. (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal hope Reiss Nelson will sign a new contract before sending him out on loan. (The Sun on Sunday)

COUTINHO UP FOR GRABS AT BARCELONA

Wolves, West Ham and Leicester are considering Philippe Coutinho with Barcelona looking to offload the Brazilian. (The Sun on Sunday)

Paul Pogba will join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer after running down the final 12 months of his Manchester United contract. (Daily Star Sunday)

Daniel Levy will hold firm with his intention to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham when he comes face-to-face with Manchester City officials on Sunday. (Sunday Telegraph)

PSG have reportedly come up with a sensational plan to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the French capital. (Sunday Mirror)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona have put Premier League clubs on alert amid claims they will pay half of Philippe Coutinho’s wages if he was to leave on loan. (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley have made an offer of £13.5m for Maxwel Cornet and are now able to speak to the Lyon left-back. (Mail on Sunday)

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris feels ‘calm and relaxed’ despite no sign of new contract talks as he enters his 10th season at the club. (Mail on Sunday)

Odsonne Edouard’s wage demands are putting off his Premier League fan club, with Brighton still leading the chase. (The Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal will listen to offers for 32-year-old striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (The Times)