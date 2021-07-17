Liverpool efforts to sign Houssem Aouar looks destined to fail thanks to a past indiscretion, Raheem Sterling heads a list of five players up for sale at Man City, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims 10 will depart Anfield this summer.

LYON REFUSE TO SELL HOUSSEM AOUAR TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s efforts to sign Houssem Aouar this summer appear destined to fail – with a past ‘misdemeanour‘ set to come back to haunt them.

The Reds are in the market for a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free for PSG.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, Youri Tielemans and Florian Neuhaus have all been mentioned as targets.

In the last few days, though, it seems Renato Sanches is the player Liverpool will likely pursue.

However, the Reds are also said to be keen on Aouar, amid claims Lyon are ready to sell.

The France midfielder has two years remaining on his Lyon contract but sources state that the Ligue 1 club want to sell.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have both been strongly linked with a move. Reports on Friday though said both Manchester United and Liverpool were monitoring his situation and planning a swoop of their own.

However, as per ESPN, Lyon will refuse to consider Liverpool as a possible destination for Aouar. That’s because the Ligue 1 side are still upset with the Reds over their decision to pass up on Nabil Fekir three summers ago.

Fekir was poised to move to Liverpool in a £57m deal and as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

However, with the player having posed in a Liverpool shirt, the Reds withdrew from the deal amid concerns over an historic knee operation.

Fekir joined Real Betis the following summer for an initial €20m, with a further €10m in add-ons.

That ended up costing Lyon the best part of £30m in transfer fees – and it seems they have not forgotten.

Instead, ESPN claims a move to either Arsenal or Tottenham is on – with the Gunners the most likely having already opened talks on a €25m deal.

STERLING UP FOR SALE AT MAN CITY

Raheem Sterling heads a list of five players Manchester City are looking to sell amid hopes of raising £150m. (Daily Mirror)

Harry Wilson is among 10 players that Liverpool want to sell and will accept £10m for the 24-year-old. Brentford, West Brom and Benfica are all considering moves. (Daily Mirror)

Amanda Staveley has insisted a Saudi funded £300m takeover of Newcastle United is still on. (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane’s England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to force a move to Manchester City. (Daily Telegraph)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signalled his intention for Manchester United to play a more attack-minded system next season. That means one of Fred and Scott McTominay are set to miss out. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin – but do not want to commit to paying a fee. (The Sun)

Frank Lampard has been backed to be Gareth Southgate’s England successor – despite it sounding ‘ridiculous’. (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to miss out on millions to keep Erling Haaland amid interest from Chelsea. The striker can leave in summer 2022 for just £65m thanks to an exit clause. (The Times)

Aston Villa have had an approach for Northampton teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka rebuffed. (Daily Mail)

Rangers have all but closed the door on an Alfredo Morelos summer exit with the Champions League qualifiers in mind. (Daily Record)